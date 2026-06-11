Since that first World Cup, Angus has travelled to Italy 1990 and France 1998, while the couple have also followed Scotland across Europe at European Championships and international qualifiers.

“Since we retired, we have travelled all over Europe following Scotland, taking us to countries from the Faroe Islands to Albania that we had never previously thought of visiting,” said Valerie.

Among the souvenirs collected over the years are programmes from Scotland matches, a traveller’s guide from the 1982 World Cup, memorabilia from Italy 1990 and a cap from France 1998.

After years living away from Kintyre, the Nimmos moved to Campbeltown in 2009 and have become well-kent faces in the community.

They will be among a number of Kintyre residents making the journey across the Atlantic to support Steve Clarke’s side, while Scotland flags have also been appearing around Campbeltown in the build-up to the tournament.

For Angus, who has passionately followed Scotland for decades, qualifying for another World Cup after such a long absence carries special significance.

One of Angus’s standout football memories remains the night Scotland secured qualification against Denmark.

“Those unforgettable goals were played over and over again on the television,” said Valerie.

“It’s great for our grandchildren to be part of the excitement of a World Cup. It’s very exciting.”

The couple are particularly looking forward to meeting old friends from the Tartan Army and making new ones along the way.

And while South Derry native Valerie fondly remembers following Northern Ireland during the 1982 tournament, there is no divided loyalty now.

“I’ll be supporting Scotland this time,” she laughed.