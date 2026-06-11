A Campbeltown couple this week travelled to the United States to support Scotland at the FIFA World Cup – more than four decades after their first World Cup adventure began with a prize-winning slogan.
Angus and Valerie Nimmo left for America on Tuesday as Scotland prepare for their first appearance at the men’s World Cup finals in 28 years, having last qualified for the tournament in 1998.
For Angus, 82, who was born and raised in Drumlemble, the trip will mark his fourth World Cup, while wife Valerie, 78, will be attending her second.
Their World Cup story began in 1982 when Angus won an all-expenses-paid trip to the tournament in Spain through a competition organised by the Scottish Milk Marketing Board.
His winning slogan was: “The cream of Scotland is always a winner.”
The prize led to an unforgettable experience for the couple.
“It was a brilliant trip,” said Valerie. “We made lots of memories.”
Such was their determination to attend that Valerie resigned from her teaching post in Renfrew in order to make the journey.
Among her strongest memories are the scenes in southern Spain as local people welcomed travelling Scottish supporters.
“The people of Malaga lined both sides of the road cheering on the Scottish supporters for both the New Zealand and Russia games,” she said.
The heat during Scotland’s match against Brazil in Seville also remains vivid in her mind.
“It was 42 degrees outside the stadium, even more inside,” she said. “How Scotland managed to play football was beyond me.”
The tournament also produced an unexpected Campbeltown connection.
“One of the first people we met in Torremolinos was Brian Watters from Campbeltown,” Valerie said. “I never met him again until February this year when I was sitting beside him at the Kintyre Drama Festival!”
Since that first World Cup, Angus has travelled to Italy 1990 and France 1998, while the couple have also followed Scotland across Europe at European Championships and international qualifiers.
“Since we retired, we have travelled all over Europe following Scotland, taking us to countries from the Faroe Islands to Albania that we had never previously thought of visiting,” said Valerie.
Among the souvenirs collected over the years are programmes from Scotland matches, a traveller’s guide from the 1982 World Cup, memorabilia from Italy 1990 and a cap from France 1998.
After years living away from Kintyre, the Nimmos moved to Campbeltown in 2009 and have become well-kent faces in the community.
They will be among a number of Kintyre residents making the journey across the Atlantic to support Steve Clarke’s side, while Scotland flags have also been appearing around Campbeltown in the build-up to the tournament.
For Angus, who has passionately followed Scotland for decades, qualifying for another World Cup after such a long absence carries special significance.
One of Angus’s standout football memories remains the night Scotland secured qualification against Denmark.
“Those unforgettable goals were played over and over again on the television,” said Valerie.
“It’s great for our grandchildren to be part of the excitement of a World Cup. It’s very exciting.”
The couple are particularly looking forward to meeting old friends from the Tartan Army and making new ones along the way.
And while South Derry native Valerie fondly remembers following Northern Ireland during the 1982 tournament, there is no divided loyalty now.
“I’ll be supporting Scotland this time,” she laughed.
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