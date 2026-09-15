A new Campbeltown pedestrian crossing could be delayed until December after scaffolding for a £150,000 council project blocked access to its infrastructure – despite the council and BEAR Scotland having previously been in contact over the works.
Argyll and Bute Council says information needed to assess the impact of BEAR’s crossing equipment was not provided until the end of August, by which point work was under way and scaffolding was already in place at the Victoria Hall.
BEAR, which acknowledges it was aware of the hall improvement works, said a structural support had “unfortunately” been positioned in front of the new puffin crossing infrastructure and removing it would have required the entire scaffold to be dismantled.
The setback means the new crossing beside the Royal Hotel and Victoria Hall remains out of action, with BEAR previously advising local councillors that the earliest available date for the work had slipped into December.
Meanwhile, a new toucan crossing beside Aqualibrium Leisure Centre has now become operational.
The two crossings form part of BEAR Scotland’s Kinloch Road active travel project, which began in March and also included widened footpaths, resurfacing and new road markings.
BEAR has acknowledged the crossing works have taken longer than initially expected, blaming challenges coordinating and securing specialist subcontractors for road surfacing, road markings and traffic signal installation.
In an update to South Kintyre’s three councillors on September 8, BEAR said the toucan crossing was ready to go live the following day.
However, it added that scaffolding for the Victoria Hall works was preventing access to the electrical supply pillar and traffic signal controller cabinet needed to commission the puffin crossing.
Responding to the Courier, an Argyll and Bute Council spokesperson said: “We are investing £150,000 of funding from the Crown Estate and Place Base Investment Programme on external improvements to the Victoria Hall, helping to enhance and protect this important community building for the future.
“We had previously been in correspondence with BEAR Scotland; however, the information needed to assess the impact of their proposed equipment was not provided until the end of August, by which time the improvement works were underway, and the scaffolding had already been erected.
“Their requirements meant that the existing scaffolding could not accommodate it without significant alterations and redesign.”
The council said the changes would have been necessary to allow the Victoria Hall works to continue safely.
A BEAR spokesperson said: “Whilst BEAR was aware of Argyll and Bute Council’s works to upgrade Victoria Hall, it was unfortunate that one of the scaffold’s structural supports was placed in front of the new puffin crossing infrastructure.
“BEAR worked with Argyll and Bute Council to try to find a solution to allow the commissioning to go ahead last week, but this would have resulted in the entire scaffold being dismounted.”
The puffin crossing is due to be commissioned after the Victoria Hall project is completed and the scaffolding removed. BEAR said the council expects this to be after October.
The latest delay prompted South Kintyre councillor Tommy Macpherson to raise wider concerns about the project.
In response to BEAR’s update, he welcomed the completion of the toucan crossing but said his concerns went “well beyond the latest programme date”.
Among them were concerns about sightlines at the Royal Hotel crossing for traffic travelling from Main Street.
Councillor Macpherson said: “A high-sided or larger parked vehicle can give approaching traffic very little warning of pedestrians crossing.
“That needs to be properly considered, rather than simply assuming that the presence of a signal-controlled crossing resolves the safety issue.”
He also questioned the crossings’ likely impact on traffic flow, the quality and finish of some completed works, why the two locations had been prioritised and whether the designs had changed during the process.
BEAR has now confirmed that the position of the Victoria Hall crossing was changed slightly during the design stage following an independent road safety audit.
A spokesperson said: “The final installation will also be subject to an on-site road safety audit, involving BEAR, Transport Scotland and Police Scotland prior to switch-on to ensure all are satisfied with the layout.”
BEAR said it had agreed to speak to Councillor Macpherson regarding his concerns and would continue working with the council and its subcontractor to try to bring the programme forward.
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