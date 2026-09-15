Argyll and Bute Council says information needed to assess the impact of BEAR’s crossing equipment was not provided until the end of August, by which point work was under way and scaffolding was already in place at the Victoria Hall.

BEAR, which acknowledges it was aware of the hall improvement works, said a structural support had “unfortunately” been positioned in front of the new puffin crossing infrastructure and removing it would have required the entire scaffold to be dismantled.

The setback means the new crossing beside the Royal Hotel and Victoria Hall remains out of action, with BEAR previously advising local councillors that the earliest available date for the work had slipped into December.

Meanwhile, a new toucan crossing beside Aqualibrium Leisure Centre has now become operational.