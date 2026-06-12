Plans to establish a community-focused wool-processing mill in Argyll received an enthusiastic response at a public engagement event in Campbeltown.
The Mill of Kintyre Community Interest Company hopes to support a sustainable wool industry in Argyll by processing wool from local flocks.
Directors Pamela Watson and Janice Preston were delighted with the response from the Campbeltown community with more than 20 people attending the Saturday June 6 event keen to get involved with the ambitious venture.
Pamela said: “It was great to hear the thoughts and opinions of so many local people on our proposals as we want the Mill to be really rooted in the community.
“We heard from a great mix of people – from farmers to crafters – and many of them came along with interesting ideas of their own that will help to shape our future plans.
“We also had a lot of people eager to offer us help as we get the project up and running and it was really encouraging that so many people share our enthusiasm for the project.”
It follows on from another successful community event held in Tarbert at the end of April.
Plans for the Mill have been in development for several years inspired by Pamela’s love of wool and a desire to provide a local alternative to existing wool processing routes that would see wool producers receive fairer value for their fleeces.
She added: “At a time when fleece values still don’t cover shearing costs for most, and processing options are limited, we want the project to offer a practical and hopeful response to local needs.
“With 413,008 sheep in Argyll and Bute as of June 2025, we have a lot of potential fibre to work with.
“By developing a local Mill, we will be adding value to the wool we’re using and paying the wool producers a fair price for their wool and the work that goes into raising sheep
“We also want to reduce the environmental impact of transporting wool long distances for processing.
“Another branch of this social enterprise will also include community workshops related to wool to offer local people a way to get together regularly, improving wellbeing, reducing social isolation and potentially learning something new at the same time.
“The time and investment required for this is quite considerable however given the interest and support offered from our local communities I believe we can achieve it.”
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