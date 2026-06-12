Campbeltown Grammar School’s class of 2026 celebrated the end of their secondary school years in style at their formal dinner dance last Saturday.
Dressed to impress in elegant gowns and sharp suits, the youngsters gathered with proud family members at Campbeltown Town Hall for photographs before travelling to Peninver Village Hall, where they enjoyed a celebratory meal and danced the night away.
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