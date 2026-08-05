The event attracted many visitors with the ever-popular raft race delighting everyone with its usual competitive but crowd pleasing mayhem.

A Campbeltown RNLI spokesperson said: "We can’t thank you all enough for supporting our charity.

"Thank you firstly to all our volunteers who have been organising and planning behind the scenes and for all their hard work on set up and tidy up, the boat crew who gave tours of our lifeboat, our amazing shop volunteers and fundraisers - it doesn’t go unnoticed and we are very grateful.

"We had the pleasure of so many talented stall holders who brought so much variety to our day."