Campbeltown Harbour was a hive of activity last Saturday as Campbeltown lifeboat station’s Gala Day and Raft Race made a welcome return.
The event attracted many visitors with the ever-popular raft race delighting everyone with its usual competitive but crowd pleasing mayhem.
Over £3,000 was raised for the RNLI between all the activities and the shop.
"A fabulous amount from an amazing community. Thank you," said Marjorie Leighton, Chair of the Campbeltown RNLI Fundraising Committee.
At the time of going to print the Courier had no official results from the Raft Race, which was won by Campbeltown Coastguard Rescue Team, but it is believed there were seven teams entered with the Lifeboat Team in second and one of two Campbeltown Running team teams entered in third place.
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