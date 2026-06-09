A Campbeltown-born entrepreneur who swapped life at sea for life on England’s inland waterways is set to feature on Channel 4’s Narrow Escapes this week.
Connor Chinn, aged 26, who was born and raised in Campbeltown, will appear in episodes nine and 10 of the third series of the show, which follows people living unconventional lives on Britain’s waterways.
Airing at 4pm each day, episode nine will be broadcast on Thursday, June 11, while episode 10 is due to hit screens on Friday, June 12.
The episodes will offer viewers a glimpse into day-to-day life for Connor, who now lives aboard Ardea, a 62ft narrowboat from which he runs his floating business, The Ardea Candle Makers.
A former pupil of Southend Primary School, Dalintober Primary School and Campbeltown Grammar School, Connor said growing up in Kintyre helped shape the lifestyle he enjoys today.
“It gave me a real appreciation for community, the outdoors and life by the water – something that perhaps makes my life on the canals feel like a natural fit,” he said.
Before taking to the waterways, Connor spent several years with the Royal Fleet Auxiliary, supporting Royal Navy operations around the world.
His role involved refuelling naval vessels at sea and supporting deployments across the Middle East, Mediterranean and Caribbean.
“It was an incredible experience that allowed me to travel extensively and develop a strong sense of independence and resilience,” he said.
Connor’s introduction to canal life came during a narrowboat holiday in 2020.
He said: “I completely fell in love with the lifestyle – the slower pace of life, the sense of freedom and the unique communities that exist along the waterways.
“As soon as the holiday ended, I started searching for a boat of my own, and it wasn’t long before I found Ardea, a 62-foot narrowboat that instantly stood out to me.
“One of the things that makes her particularly unusual is her hydraulic drive system, something rarely seen on the UK canal network.”
After purchasing Ardea, Connor decided to make life afloat a permanent arrangement.
That decision also led to the creation of The Ardea Candle Makers, a business specialising in handcrafted candles, wax melts and reed diffusers named after the vessel.
“What began as a practical way to support life afloat soon developed into a genuine passion for creating high-quality handcrafted candles and home fragrances,” he said.
“Candle-making combines creativity, craftsmanship and the opportunity to create something people genuinely enjoy. There’s something special about creating products that make a house – or in our case, a boat – feel warm, welcoming and homely.”
The floating business now travels extensively around England and Wales, attending markets, festivals and canal-side events.
“Running a floating business means no two weeks are ever the same,” said Connor. “It’s a lifestyle that comes with challenges, from navigating the weather to managing stock and logistics aboard a boat, but the rewards far outweigh them.
“The canal community is incredibly supportive and I’ve been fortunate to build friendships and a loyal customer base as I’ve travelled.”
As the business expanded, Connor became involved with the Roving Canal Traders Association, which supports businesses operating on the UK’s waterways.
His life afloat and growing floating business eventually caught the attention of producers of Channel 4’s Narrow Escapes.
“Being invited to take part was both exciting and unexpected,” he said. “The filming experience was a lot of fun and gave me the chance to showcase not only my business but also the realities of life on the waterways.
“The production team were fantastic to work with and genuinely interested in telling authentic stories about the people who live and work on the canals.”
Connor said viewers can expect to see the realities of operating a business from a narrowboat, as well as the unique communities that have developed along Britain’s canal network.
Despite spending much of the year travelling, he maintains strong links with Campbeltown, which will always be “home”.
He said: “I’d like to thank everyone back in Campbeltown and Kintyre who has supported me along the way.
“Growing up in such a unique part of Scotland gave me the confidence to explore opportunities and follow an unconventional path. No matter where I travel, I’m always proud to say I’m from Campbeltown.”
Episodes of Narrow Escapes are available on Channel 4 and the broadcaster’s streaming service, All 4.
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