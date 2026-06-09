Airing at 4pm each day, episode nine will be broadcast on Thursday, June 11, while episode 10 is due to hit screens on Friday, June 12.

Connor Chinn, aged 26, who was born and raised in Campbeltown, will appear in episodes nine and 10 of the third series of the show, which follows people living unconventional lives on Britain’s waterways.

The episodes will offer viewers a glimpse into day-to-day life for Connor, who now lives aboard Ardea, a 62ft narrowboat from which he runs his floating business, The Ardea Candle Makers.

A former pupil of Southend Primary School, Dalintober Primary School and Campbeltown Grammar School, Connor said growing up in Kintyre helped shape the lifestyle he enjoys today.

“It gave me a real appreciation for community, the outdoors and life by the water – something that perhaps makes my life on the canals feel like a natural fit,” he said.

Before taking to the waterways, Connor spent several years with the Royal Fleet Auxiliary, supporting Royal Navy operations around the world.

His role involved refuelling naval vessels at sea and supporting deployments across the Middle East, Mediterranean and Caribbean.

“It was an incredible experience that allowed me to travel extensively and develop a strong sense of independence and resilience,” he said.

Connor’s introduction to canal life came during a narrowboat holiday in 2020.