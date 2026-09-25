The strength of feeling in Campbeltown following the death of Eilidh Bell has been reflected in an outpouring of love for a young woman remembered for her kindness, sense of fun and ability to make people feel special.
Eilidh, who died earlier this month aged 25, was laid to rest on Friday, September 18.
In the weeks since her death, friends, former colleagues and members of the community have shared memories of a “beautiful, bubbly girl”, “sunshine in human form” and someone with a “heart of gold”.
A fundraiser set up by one of Eilidh’s friends to support her family with funeral costs and other expenses has also received an overwhelming response, raising more than £22,000.
But to her family, Eilidh was first and foremost a much-loved daughter and sister, who was full of energy, deeply caring and never short of a story or a carry-on.
Born in Glasgow in December 2000, Eilidh grew up in Campbeltown, where she attended Castlehill Primary School and Campbeltown Grammar School.
Her family recalled that, from an early age, Eilidh had a cheeky smile and a lively nature. She made many friends at school and gave her teachers “a run for their money” at times.
Her creativity showed in her love of art, music and make-up. Eilidh spent hours perfecting her skills, both on herself and on friends, and was delighted to have the opportunity to work with a local make-up artist on a bridal party on Gigha.
After school, she worked at the town’s bakery, where she was surrounded by friends and, inevitably, plenty of fun and nonsense.
It was while helping to care for her grandmother that Eilidh found her true vocation. She went on to become a support practitioner with the social care charity Carr Gomm, a role in which her family said she brought exceptional care, dignity and attention to detail.
She had a particular gift for making the people she supported feel valued. One woman kept a photograph of Eilidh by her bedside, while two women Eilidh cared for privately became like family to her.
Eilidh would take them out for meals and walks around the town, bringing companionship and joy as well as practical support.
That instinct to look after people extended to her own family and friends. She loved treating those close to her, whether that meant arranging a surprise for her mum Jenny, cooking for friends or creating themed sleepovers for her sisters, complete with games and snacks.
She shared a close bond with her brothers too, and was affectionately described as “one of the boys”.
Friends described Eilidh as having “the kindest soul and heart” and “a smile that could light up the world”.
Another said she was “a beautiful girl that lit up every place she went”.
Eilidh was known to embrace life. She loved travelling – especially to Portugal, where she made many friends and dreamed of one day living – and she was happiest when she was out exploring, walking the dog, climbing hills or taking road trips with friends.
A spiritual person who found beauty in the world around her, Eilidh loved nature, crystals and animals of every kind – from rescuing spiders that others preferred to avoid to trying to hug Highland cows.
At the gym, Eilidh enjoyed pushing herself and loved lifting weights – the heavier the better. She was always ready to challenge someone to an arm wrestle and, more often than not, win.
Her friends also knew her for her TikTok videos, her sense of adventure and her ability to see the funny side of things. When a rope swing snapped beneath her during one outing, leaving her soaked, Eilidh was less concerned about the fall than delighted that she had caught it on video.
At her funeral, Eilidh was remembered as someone who “loved loudly” and whose warmth was felt by everyone around her.
Her family said: “Eilidh will be missed beyond measure, but the memories, laughter and love she shared with those around her will remain with us always and forever.
“We would like to thank everyone for the kind words, gifts and support we have received. The love and kindness shown to us during such an incredibly difficult time has meant more to us than words can say, and we appreciate each and every one of you.”
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