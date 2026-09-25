Eilidh, who died earlier this month aged 25, was laid to rest on Friday, September 18.

In the weeks since her death, friends, former colleagues and members of the community have shared memories of a “beautiful, bubbly girl”, “sunshine in human form” and someone with a “heart of gold”.

A fundraiser set up by one of Eilidh’s friends to support her family with funeral costs and other expenses has also received an overwhelming response, raising more than £22,000.

But to her family, Eilidh was first and foremost a much-loved daughter and sister, who was full of energy, deeply caring and never short of a story or a carry-on.

Born in Glasgow in December 2000, Eilidh grew up in Campbeltown, where she attended Castlehill Primary School and Campbeltown Grammar School.

Her family recalled that, from an early age, Eilidh had a cheeky smile and a lively nature. She made many friends at school and gave her teachers “a run for their money” at times.