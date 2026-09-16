A Campbeltown pharmacy that opened its doors less than 18 months ago has scooped one of the industry’s leading national honours after being named the best independent pharmacy in the UK.
Campbeltown Pharmacy was crowned Independent Pharmacy of the Year at the prestigious 2026 C+D Awards, held at the London Hilton on Park Lane last Thursday, September 10.
The Mafeking Place pharmacy was up against competition from across the country for the accolade, which recognises excellence in community pharmacy throughout the UK.
It marks a remarkable rise for the independent business, which only opened in April last year following a lengthy application process and strong backing from the Campbeltown community.
The pharmacy is run by pharmacists Idreece Khan, Zain Younis and Ali Kazam, with Idreece saying the award belonged first and foremost to the wider team.
“Winning this award is an incredibly humbling moment for all of us at Campbeltown Pharmacy,” he said.
“But if we’re being honest, this isn’t our award – it belongs to our staff, who are the absolute backbone of everything we do.
“Their hard work, dedication and compassion every single day is what makes this pharmacy what it is, and none of this would have been possible without them.”
There was also a special word of thanks for staff member Rosemary Todd, affectionately known within the pharmacy as “the boss”.
Idreece added: “We must give a very special mention to Rosemary, who always keeps us grounded and keeps the show on the road.
“This one is for you too, Rosemary!”
The C+D Awards, organised by pharmacy publication Chemist+Druggist, celebrate achievement, innovation and patient care across the community pharmacy sector.
Almost 700 guests attended this year’s black-tie ceremony, hosted by Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke, with a record number of entries received across the awards.
Campbeltown Pharmacy had already made its mark on this year’s awards by securing six finalist places across a range of categories.
As well as being shortlisted for Independent Pharmacy of the Year, the pharmacy was in the running for Innovation of the Year and Pharmacy Team of the Year, while Idreece was a finalist for Community Pharmacist of the Year and The PILLS Award, and Zain was shortlisted for Services/Consultation of the Year.
The national recognition comes after a busy first year for the business, which was established following a period in which Campbeltown had been left with just one dispensary.
Since opening, Campbeltown Pharmacy has expanded into neighbouring premises, increased the range of healthcare services available locally and grown its workforce.
The pharmacy currently employs three full-time and two part-time members of staff, with that number set to increase further.
Denise Megson is due to join the team shortly, while a new pharmacist, Alyssa Heo, is also relocating to Campbeltown with her husband Hwan, a doctor at the town’s medical practice.
Idreece said the expansion meant the pharmacy was not only developing its healthcare provision but creating further employment in the town.
And he said the support the business had received from local people since opening had played an important part in its success.
“We also want to extend our heartfelt thanks to the Campbeltown community,” he said. “Your loyalty and trust means everything to us, and we are committed to continuing to give you the service you deserve.
“We are excited about what lies ahead – we hope to be adding further services in the near future and look forward to continuing to grow alongside this wonderful community.”
The latest accolade adds to a growing list of recognition for the relatively new Campbeltown business.
Last November, pharmacist Zain Younis was named Pharmacist of the Year at the Scottish Health Awards, while the pharmacy has also received recognition at the Scottish Pharmacy Awards.
But its impact during its short time in the town has extended beyond pharmacy services.
Community involvement has been a priority since the business opened, with the team raising thousands of pounds for local causes including Shopper-Aide, Kintyre Food Bank and Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance through a series of fundraising initiatives.
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