Arran, a member of Kintyre Schools Pipe Band (KSPB), also placed third place in the Local Strathspey and Reel competition and finished fifth in the Junior Open Strathspey and Reel against a strong field of competitors from across Scotland.

Sixteen-year-old Arran Brown was runner-up in the Local March competition, earning a trophy after finishing second to Hugh Anderson.

Representing Kintyre Schools Pipe Band at Inveraray Highland Games were, from left: Arran Brown, Oliver King, Reilly Campbell, Evan Hunter and Pipe Major Fiona Mitchell.

Representing Kintyre Schools Pipe Band at Inveraray Highland Games were, from left: Arran Brown, Oliver King, Reilly Campbell, Evan Hunter and Pipe Major Fiona Mitchell.

He was one of several members of KSPB taking part in the prestigious games.

Snare drummers Evan Hunter and Oliver King also represented the band in the solo drumming competitions, while Reilly Campbell competed in solo piping for the first time.

The young musicians were joined on the day by KSPB Pipe Major Fiona Mitchell, who provided the piping accompaniment for the drummers during their performances.

Held in the grounds of Inveraray Castle, the annual Inveraray Highland Games attracted hundreds of competitors and spectators, with piping and drumming among the many traditional events taking place throughout the day.