A young Campbeltown piper returned home with silverware after an impressive performance at last week’s Inveraray Highland Games.
Sixteen-year-old Arran Brown was runner-up in the Local March competition, earning a trophy after finishing second to Hugh Anderson.
Arran, a member of Kintyre Schools Pipe Band (KSPB), also placed third place in the Local Strathspey and Reel competition and finished fifth in the Junior Open Strathspey and Reel against a strong field of competitors from across Scotland.
He was one of several members of KSPB taking part in the prestigious games.
Snare drummers Evan Hunter and Oliver King also represented the band in the solo drumming competitions, while Reilly Campbell competed in solo piping for the first time.
The young musicians were joined on the day by KSPB Pipe Major Fiona Mitchell, who provided the piping accompaniment for the drummers during their performances.
Held in the grounds of Inveraray Castle, the annual Inveraray Highland Games attracted hundreds of competitors and spectators, with piping and drumming among the many traditional events taking place throughout the day.
Why not try these links to see what our West Coast AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.