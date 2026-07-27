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Customer Assistant - Lidl
Oban, PA34 4HYOban, PA34 4HY£13.45 to £14.45 per hour£13.45 to £14.45 per hour
Part & Full-time Housekeeping & Waiting positions. £14.50 per hour - Clan MacDuff Hotel
LochaberLochaberFrom £14.50 per hourFrom £14.50 per hour
Early Years Practitioner - NAY17527 - North Ayrshire Council
BrodickBrodick£18.12 to £19.59 per hour£18.12 to £19.59 per hour
Environmental Field Scientist (Fort William) - Mowi Scotland
Fort William, LochaberFort William, LochaberSalary On ApplicationSalary On Application
Assistant Harbour Master - ARB18325 - Argyll and Bute Council
CampbeltownCampbeltown£34,417 to £36,847 per annum£34,417 to £36,847 per annum
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