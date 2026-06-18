Fourteen-year-old Finlay Ramsay, a pupil at Campbeltown Grammar School and a member of Kintyre Schools Pipe Band, has featured in media coverage around the world after playing his pipes in the streets of Boston ahead of Scotland’s opening match.

The Ramsay family cheering on Scotland during their 1-0 win over Haiti.

The Ramsay family cheering on Scotland during their 1-0 win over Haiti.

Finlay travelled to the United States with parents Craig and Lindsay Ramsay and younger brother Robbie, 12, a pupil at Dalintober Primary School, to support Scotland in their first World Cup finals for 28 years.

Footage and photographs of the young piper have appeared on Sky News, The Scotsman, the Boston Globe and other national and international media as thousands of Tartan Army supporters descended on the city.

The family are staying in the United States for Scotland’s opening two group matches before returning home to Campbeltown to watch the final group game, and said they are “having a blast”.