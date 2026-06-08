A Campbeltown postman has turned his hand to writing books, introducing readers to an imaginative world of magic, adventure and unlikely friendships in his debut fantasy novel.
The Witch’s Elephant, by Robert Scally, follows Grizzelda “Grizz” Longward, a young witch who struggles to live up to her family’s fearsome reputation.
Alongside Scraps, an orphaned elephant who becomes her familiar, she embarks on an epic adventure involving prophecy, danger and life-changing discoveries.
“I had the core plot marked in a notebook for about three months before I sat down and began to write in earnest,” Robert told the Courier. “The actual book itself took me about a year, followed by three revisions until I was completely satisfied.”
Although The Witch’s Elephant is his first published novel, writing a book had long been an ambition for the 61-year-old, who works for Royal Mail in Campbeltown.
“Fantasy has always been my favourite genre,” he said. “I wanted to write a novel that would appeal to me as an avid reader.”
Inspired by authors such as C.S. Lewis, whose Chronicles of Narnia books first sparked his love of reading as a child, Robert set out to put a fresh spin on the traditional image of witches.
“I wanted to create a work that I hope has global appeal,” he explained. “A world where everything you thought you knew about witches in popular culture was challenged.
“Grizz is a young woman whose choices define who she is and can become. She is someone I hope people can identify with in their own lives.”
One of the book’s most memorable characters is Scraps the elephant, a decidedly unconventional choice for a witch’s companion.
“I wanted a witch’s familiar that would tug at your heartstrings yet add credibility,” Robert said. “I had this image of a witch sitting on a tilted broomstick with a young elephant behind her and so Scraps was born.”
Of the publishing process, Robert said: “Writing was the good part. After that you have to do your research to find a good publisher to edit and bring your creation to what you envision.
“From my vision of the cover design to the actual physical copy, as well as the online presence, I am delighted with the result.”
The Witch’s Elephant is available from The Old Bookshelf in Cross Street and Made In Kintyre on Main Street, as well as online through Amazon in ebook, paperback and hardback formats.
“I think I am prouder seeing it on display here in my home town than knowing it’s available globally on Amazon,” he said. “My heartfelt thanks go to Noreen at Made In Kintyre and Graeme at The Old Bookshelf.”
He added: “I am truly humbled by the support shown to me by the people of Campbeltown. The Wee Toon has the biggest heart anywhere and I am so grateful.
“I wanted to write something that would appeal to readers from 10 years to 100 years and the feedback I have received confirms this.”
Reviews have come not only from Kintyre but also from readers across Europe and the United States, with Robert saying many have fallen in love with Grizz, Scraps and the magical world they inhabit.
The Witch’s Elephant is the first instalment in a planned four-book Witch Series following Grizz’s adventures, and Robert is already at work on the second book, The Witch’s Enemy.
“The only thing I can tell anyone who read the first book is that you are wrong,” he said. “It won’t be who you think it is!”
Born in Campbeltown’s former Craigard Hospital, Robert comes from a family with a long tradition of community service, including more than 100 years of combined service to the RNLI.
While generations of his relatives served with the lifeboat, he jokes that he became the family’s “black sheep” by joining the fire service instead.
Robert hopes his experience encourages others to pursue their ambitions.
“If this book could even make one young person develop a love of reading then it would be a success,” he said.
“Campbeltown has so much talent for such a small town, from songwriters, artists, writers, sports, pipe band, brass and community volunteers to everybody else.
“No matter your age, if you have something to show the world then do not let anything hold you back. Go for it and showcase your talent.
“Remember – failure to try means failure to succeed.”
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