The Witch’s Elephant is available from The Old Bookshelf in Cross Street and Made In Kintyre on Main Street, as well as online through Amazon in ebook, paperback and hardback formats.

“I think I am prouder seeing it on display here in my home town than knowing it’s available globally on Amazon,” he said. “My heartfelt thanks go to Noreen at Made In Kintyre and Graeme at The Old Bookshelf.”

He added: “I am truly humbled by the support shown to me by the people of Campbeltown. The Wee Toon has the biggest heart anywhere and I am so grateful.

“I wanted to write something that would appeal to readers from 10 years to 100 years and the feedback I have received confirms this.”

Reviews have come not only from Kintyre but also from readers across Europe and the United States, with Robert saying many have fallen in love with Grizz, Scraps and the magical world they inhabit.

The Witch’s Elephant is the first instalment in a planned four-book Witch Series following Grizz’s adventures, and Robert is already at work on the second book, The Witch’s Enemy.

“The only thing I can tell anyone who read the first book is that you are wrong,” he said. “It won’t be who you think it is!”

Born in Campbeltown’s former Craigard Hospital, Robert comes from a family with a long tradition of community service, including more than 100 years of combined service to the RNLI.

While generations of his relatives served with the lifeboat, he jokes that he became the family’s “black sheep” by joining the fire service instead.

Robert hopes his experience encourages others to pursue their ambitions.

“If this book could even make one young person develop a love of reading then it would be a success,” he said.

“Campbeltown has so much talent for such a small town, from songwriters, artists, writers, sports, pipe band, brass and community volunteers to everybody else.

“No matter your age, if you have something to show the world then do not let anything hold you back. Go for it and showcase your talent.

“Remember – failure to try means failure to succeed.”