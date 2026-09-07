Members of the community gathered at Campbeltown War Memorial on Thursday, September 3, to remember those who served and lost their lives in the Merchant Navy.
The Merchant Navy Day service, organised by Kintyre Veterans, included Merchant Navy veteran John Manning of Drumlemble and his wife Diana.
For many years, Mr Manning, now aged 93, single-handedly organised the town’s Merchant Navy Day services, which were sometimes attended only by him and his wife.
Councillor Tommy Macpherson, a former Royal Marine who now works for ferry operator CalMac, paid tribute not only to the Merchant Navy but to all those whose work and service takes them to sea.
He said: “Today we remember the men and women who go to sea – the Merchant Navy, our fishing fleets, the RNLI, HM Coastguard, Marine Scotland and all those who make their living or serve on the water.
“People who do a job that can, and sometimes does, cost them their lives. And we remember those who went away and never came home.”
South Kintyre parish assistant minister Meghann Van Den Berg conducted the service.
The beginning and conclusion of the two-minute silence were marked by Alasdair MacPhail, commanding officer of Campbeltown Sea Cadets, with the bell and pipes, while Pipe Sergeant Alan Hasson of Springbank Campbeltown Pipe Band – also a volunteer lifeboat crew member – provided music for the service.
Among those in attendance were Campbeltown Sailing Club commodore Jamie MacLean, members of Campbeltown Lifeboat Station and the Campbeltown branch of Royal British Legion Scotland.
Kintyre Veterans chairman Keith Mitchell thanked everyone who attended, saying their support and willingness to pay their respects had made the service “truly special”.
He also thanked Councillor Macpherson, who provided the flags and poppies displayed on the lamp posts, and Robert and Louise Graham of the Kinloch Bar, who provided refreshments afterwards.
Mr Mitchell added: “It is through the support of our local community that we are able to continue to remember, honour and preserve the stories of those who served. Lest we forget.”
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