The beginning and conclusion of the two-minute silence were marked by Alasdair MacPhail, commanding officer of Campbeltown Sea Cadets, with the bell and pipes, while Pipe Sergeant Alan Hasson of Springbank Campbeltown Pipe Band – also a volunteer lifeboat crew member – provided music for the service.

Among those in attendance were Campbeltown Sailing Club commodore Jamie MacLean, members of Campbeltown Lifeboat Station and the Campbeltown branch of Royal British Legion Scotland.

Kintyre Veterans chairman Keith Mitchell thanked everyone who attended, saying their support and willingness to pay their respects had made the service “truly special”.

He also thanked Councillor Macpherson, who provided the flags and poppies displayed on the lamp posts, and Robert and Louise Graham of the Kinloch Bar, who provided refreshments afterwards.

Mr Mitchell added: “It is through the support of our local community that we are able to continue to remember, honour and preserve the stories of those who served. Lest we forget.”