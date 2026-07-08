“It’s been a pleasure meeting fellow volunteers from all around the UK and Ireland over the last 30 years, people I’ve met from passages and training all with stories to tell.

“Being a volunteer at Campbeltown RNLI is great. All your colleagues become your friends and you develop friendships with their families. We’re a tight-knit station and have great morale. We all understand each other and work together to save lives at sea.”

The awards also recognised the dedication of fundraisers Jean and Hilary, whose years of volunteering have helped support the station’s lifesaving work.

The ladies regularly give up their time to organise and staff fundraising stalls at community events, helping to raise vital funds for the charity.

As an independent charity, the RNLI relies on donations to fund its lifesaving service, with volunteers playing a vital role in raising the money needed for lifeboats, equipment, training and rescue operations.

David Conner, lifeboat operations manager at Campbeltown Lifeboat Station, said the awards reflected the dedication of both volunteers and the families who supported them.

He said: “On behalf of RNLI Campbeltown, we’d all like to say thank you and well done to the fundraisers and crew on receiving their long service awards and to their families for supporting them over these years.

“Each person should be incredibly proud of the years they have dedicated to volunteering for our charity that saves lives at sea.”