Six members of the Campbeltown RNLI family have been honoured with long service awards in recognition of a combined 170 years of voluntary service helping to save lives at sea.
Crew members and fundraisers have been honoured for 20, 30 and 40 years of dedicated service at this year’s RNLI Excellence in Volunteering and Long Service Awards event at Hopetoun House, South Queensferry.
Among those recognised were crew members William Livingstone, who received a 20-year service award, Stephen Scally and Fraser McNair, who each marked 30 years’ service, and David Cox, who received a 40-year service award.
Also honoured were fundraisers Jean Ives and Hilary Lord, who were recognised for 20 and 30 years of service respectively.
Crew member and navigator William said it had been “a privilege” to serve with Campbeltown Lifeboat Station for the past two decades.
“Looking back, I’m proud to have been part of such a dedicated crew,” he said.
“You never join expecting recognition because you do it to help people when they need it most. The friendships, teamwork and support within the station are what have kept me volunteering for so long, and it’s been an honour to serve our community.”
Reflecting on his 30 years as a volunteer crew member, coxswain/navigator Fraser said it was helping people in their moment of need that had kept him committed to the RNLI.
“Each shout is different but seeing someone who has been assisted from a dangerous position and the sign of relief that they feel when you help them is what we do it for,” he said.
“This can be anything from a yacht tow to a person stuck on some rocks or to the family of someone needing CPR. You never know what it is, you just know you’re going to help them.
“It’s been a pleasure meeting fellow volunteers from all around the UK and Ireland over the last 30 years, people I’ve met from passages and training all with stories to tell.
“Being a volunteer at Campbeltown RNLI is great. All your colleagues become your friends and you develop friendships with their families. We’re a tight-knit station and have great morale. We all understand each other and work together to save lives at sea.”
The awards also recognised the dedication of fundraisers Jean and Hilary, whose years of volunteering have helped support the station’s lifesaving work.
The ladies regularly give up their time to organise and staff fundraising stalls at community events, helping to raise vital funds for the charity.
As an independent charity, the RNLI relies on donations to fund its lifesaving service, with volunteers playing a vital role in raising the money needed for lifeboats, equipment, training and rescue operations.
David Conner, lifeboat operations manager at Campbeltown Lifeboat Station, said the awards reflected the dedication of both volunteers and the families who supported them.
He said: “On behalf of RNLI Campbeltown, we’d all like to say thank you and well done to the fundraisers and crew on receiving their long service awards and to their families for supporting them over these years.
“Each person should be incredibly proud of the years they have dedicated to volunteering for our charity that saves lives at sea.”
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