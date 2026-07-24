The annual competition encourages aspiring creatives aged 11 to 18 to push the boundaries of their imagination, with entrants invited to submit work across a wide range of disciplines, including painting, photography, digital art, film, fashion, music and creative writing.

Fourteen-year-old Anna Hales, a pupil at Campbeltown Grammar School, earned third place in the Year 11-13 and Further Education category of the University for the Creative Arts (UCA) YouCreate: WEIRD Competition, which attracted more than 600 entries from young people across the UK.

Anna and her aunt, Zoe, at the YouCreate: WEIRD exhibition at the Herbert Read Gallery in Canterbury, where Anna’s shortlisted artwork was displayed before being announced as the third-place winner in her category.

Anna and her aunt, Zoe, at the YouCreate: WEIRD exhibition at the Herbert Read Gallery in Canterbury, where Anna’s shortlisted artwork was displayed before being announced as the third-place winner in her category.

Anna was encouraged to enter by Campbeltown Grammar School art teacher Pete Lewis, whose support gave her the confidence to submit her work.

After being shortlisted, Anna was invited to attend the YouCreate: WEIRD Exhibition at the Herbert Read Gallery at UCA Canterbury, where the winners would be announced.

Travelling from Campbeltown with her dad Sam, Anna made the journey south not knowing whether she had won a prize.

The pair travelled on July 8 ahead of the awards ceremony the following day, staying with Anna’s aunt, Zoe, in Tunbridge Wells before returning home on July 10.

Her award-winning piece, THE THING BENEATH THE THING BENEATH THE THING, impressed the judging panel and earned her third place in the competition.

Created using the digital art software InfiniPaint, the work takes the form of a video using an “infinite art” effect, in which each image continually zooms into another hidden image, creating a seemingly endless sequence of pictures within pictures.

The imaginative piece reflects the competition’s ‘WEIRD’ theme by revealing new hidden images as viewers journey ever deeper into the artwork.