A Campbeltown teenager has won third place in a national creative arts competition after impressing judges with an innovative piece of digital artwork.
Fourteen-year-old Anna Hales, a pupil at Campbeltown Grammar School, earned third place in the Year 11-13 and Further Education category of the University for the Creative Arts (UCA) YouCreate: WEIRD Competition, which attracted more than 600 entries from young people across the UK.
The annual competition encourages aspiring creatives aged 11 to 18 to push the boundaries of their imagination, with entrants invited to submit work across a wide range of disciplines, including painting, photography, digital art, film, fashion, music and creative writing.
Anna was encouraged to enter by Campbeltown Grammar School art teacher Pete Lewis, whose support gave her the confidence to submit her work.
After being shortlisted, Anna was invited to attend the YouCreate: WEIRD Exhibition at the Herbert Read Gallery at UCA Canterbury, where the winners would be announced.
Travelling from Campbeltown with her dad Sam, Anna made the journey south not knowing whether she had won a prize.
The pair travelled on July 8 ahead of the awards ceremony the following day, staying with Anna’s aunt, Zoe, in Tunbridge Wells before returning home on July 10.
Her award-winning piece, THE THING BENEATH THE THING BENEATH THE THING, impressed the judging panel and earned her third place in the competition.
Created using the digital art software InfiniPaint, the work takes the form of a video using an “infinite art” effect, in which each image continually zooms into another hidden image, creating a seemingly endless sequence of pictures within pictures.
The imaginative piece reflects the competition’s ‘WEIRD’ theme by revealing new hidden images as viewers journey ever deeper into the artwork.
Anna’s work has been displayed alongside other shortlisted entries as part of the exhibition at the Herbert Read Gallery, giving visitors the opportunity to view the prize-winning artwork before the exhibition closes today (July 24).
Reflecting on her success, Anna said: “When I heard I had been shortlisted for the art competition after entering, I was really excited.
“We had been invited to see my submission on display at the university, where the winners would be announced. I wasn’t expecting to place at all – I was just happy that it would be shown there – so placing third in my category was an added bonus.
“I was given £75 worth of art supplies as my prize, and I really enjoyed visiting Canterbury for the first time.”
The competition was judged by a panel of artists and creative professionals from the UCA and the wider creative industries.
Anna’s parents, Sam and Isla, said: “We’re incredibly proud of Anna’s achievement. Given the standard of work on display and the fact that her artwork was selected from more than 600 entries from across the UK, it’s a fantastic accomplishment.
“Seeing her work exhibited in a public gallery alongside so many talented young artists was a wonderful experience.”
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