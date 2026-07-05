Held at Fort William’s Nevis Centre and continuing its tradition of being a relaxed, friendly gathering for every kind of pooch, this year’s conference of canines will include a raffle, refreshments, and sale of pre-loved dog items alongside its two rings of judging.

A total of 14 classes will be in competition on the evening, with Ring 1 covering seven pedigree categories and Ring 2 giving space to seven novelty awards, including waggiest tail, best trick, and a ‘golden oldies’ category for those with more years under the collar.

Rosettes will be awarded for first to fourth place in each category, and a goodie bag will be the prize for the overall best pedigree and best novelty winner.