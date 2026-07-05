Lochaber’s finest, friendliest, and most fun dogs are again being invited to strut their stuff for charity when Lochaber and District Canine Society (LDCS) hosts its annual Companion Dog Show on Tuesday July 21.
Held at Fort William’s Nevis Centre and continuing its tradition of being a relaxed, friendly gathering for every kind of pooch, this year’s conference of canines will include a raffle, refreshments, and sale of pre-loved dog items alongside its two rings of judging.
A total of 14 classes will be in competition on the evening, with Ring 1 covering seven pedigree categories and Ring 2 giving space to seven novelty awards, including waggiest tail, best trick, and a ‘golden oldies’ category for those with more years under the collar.
Rosettes will be awarded for first to fourth place in each category, and a goodie bag will be the prize for the overall best pedigree and best novelty winner.
Entry into each competition class costs £2, and all proceeds from the 2026 show will be donated to this year’s chosen charity, Pets as Therapy, which organises pet visits to hospitals, care homes, and schools.
The LDCS Companion Dog Show will start at 7pm, with doors open from 6.45pm. All dogs are welcome, with entry into competition available to all dogs over six months that have not previously won a challenge or reserve challenge certificate, or junior warrant.
Any donations to the raffle or pre-loved sale are welcome.
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