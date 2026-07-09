Islanders on Canna are celebrating the news that their community-led housing project has received a £360,000 funding boost.
The cash from SSE’s Highland Sustainable Development Fund and the National Trust for Scotland will allow tiny Canna to build some much needed new homes to safeguard its housing stock for the future.
With a population of only 20, Canna is the most fragile of Lochaber’s Small Isles, and the community have set themselves the ambitious goal of increasing the number of residents by at least 50 per cent in the net decade.
Building these three new affordable homes is a major step toward that goal.
The National Trust for Scotland owns the entire 4.4 square miles of the tiny island, and supports the island’s community development trust regularly in its many projects aimed at improving life on Canna.
This has included a community shop, harbour and renewable energy generation via wind and solar power.
The three family-sized units will be the first purpose-built affordable homes on the island, to be owned and managed by Canna’s community development trust.
With £850,000 already secured from the Scottish Government’s Rural and Islands Housing Fund, the project now has all the cash it needs to progress to construction.
The trust’s chairperson, Geraldine MacKinnon said: "This project has been five long years in the planning and we’re very excited to be on the cusp of starting work on the houses this summer."
Angus Murray, the National Trust for Scotland’s Operations Manager for Canna said: "It’s excellent to see the housing funding boost come into place to support the development of new community housing.
"This project will greatly support the island community for generations to come by providing affordable, high-quality homes for residents of Canna."
The cost of building the three houses is expected to be £1.4 million, and due to Canna’s remoteness and difficulties of access for people and materials, building costs on the island are typically 40 per cent higher than the equivalent on the mainland.
The community is hopeful that the full funding package will come together in time for work on the houses to start this summer so they can welcome new families to the island as early as 2027.
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