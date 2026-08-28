Setting off from Milngavie at around 7.00pm on Friday August 21 the brothers arrived back in Fort William on the evening of Wednesday 26 almost exactly five days five days to the hour and a full day ahead of their planned schedule.

However before even setting foot on the path the donations amounted to more than this and by the time they arrived in Fort William the original figure had tripled to over £1600 with more expected to come in.

Noah (20) and Asher (17) Johnston chose to walk the walk for Breast Cancer Now after several members of their family suffered from the disease, hoping to raise £500 through an online fundraising site.

Taking a welcome break beside the "Sair Feet" statue Noah said: "We set off from Milngavie, did about seven miles and pitched up for the night, then went on to average about 18 miles a day with a full day of walking then camping each evening.

"We were lucky as the weather was kind to us throughout our walk, however needless to say the terrain, the weight of the kit we were carrying and the inevitable onset of fatigue ensured we were kept challenged.

"Loch Lomond side was the hardest part of the route as the terrain was very undulating and the path wasn’t very well maintained at points so progress was sometimes slow.

"Both of us have a background in sport, Asher having been a keen footballer for Fort William FC and myself having boxed for Lochaber Phoenix ABC for many years, which certainly helped us to be in the shape necessary to take on the full 96 miles in the five days, although we both definitely had "sair feet" by the end.