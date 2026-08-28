Two brothers from Caol who set off to walk the West Highland Way raising money for a cancer charity have competed their challenge - not only a day ahead of schedule but also having exceeded their target amount by more than three times.
Noah (20) and Asher (17) Johnston chose to walk the walk for Breast Cancer Now after several members of their family suffered from the disease, hoping to raise £500 through an online fundraising site.
However before even setting foot on the path the donations amounted to more than this and by the time they arrived in Fort William the original figure had tripled to over £1600 with more expected to come in.
Setting off from Milngavie at around 7.00pm on Friday August 21 the brothers arrived back in Fort William on the evening of Wednesday 26 almost exactly five days five days to the hour and a full day ahead of their planned schedule.
Taking a welcome break beside the "Sair Feet" statue Noah said: "We set off from Milngavie, did about seven miles and pitched up for the night, then went on to average about 18 miles a day with a full day of walking then camping each evening.
"We were lucky as the weather was kind to us throughout our walk, however needless to say the terrain, the weight of the kit we were carrying and the inevitable onset of fatigue ensured we were kept challenged.
"Loch Lomond side was the hardest part of the route as the terrain was very undulating and the path wasn’t very well maintained at points so progress was sometimes slow.
"Both of us have a background in sport, Asher having been a keen footballer for Fort William FC and myself having boxed for Lochaber Phoenix ABC for many years, which certainly helped us to be in the shape necessary to take on the full 96 miles in the five days, although we both definitely had "sair feet" by the end.
"My brother Asher and I would like to thank everybody who has supported us during our journey, whether that be by donating, or simply sharing and encouraging our fundraiser.
"We hope to also have shed some light on our cause for the charity Breast Cancer Now and to have served as some inspiration for former patients as well as their friends and families.
"Finally, I would like to say again how grateful myself and my brother Asher are to all of our donors and supporters, without you this would mean nothing - thank you."
The fund raising page is still open and donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/page/asher-
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