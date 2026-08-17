A Carradale music student has been chosen for a national programme designed to help emerging creative professionals develop sustainable careers.
Michael Wintle-Brown, who is studying BA (Hons) Applied Music online through UHI North, West and Hebrides, has secured a place on SHIFT 2026 following a competitive application process.
He will join fellow UHI student Dagmar Pesta, who lives in Germany, on the online programme, which runs from August 31 to September 4.
SHIFT brings students and recent graduates together with creative practitioners, entrepreneurs and industry experts for workshops, mentoring and networking.
The programme is designed to help participants develop the professional, entrepreneurial and business skills needed to build careers in the creative industries.
Established in 2019, it is led by The Glasgow School of Art, the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and Queen Margaret University.
Mr Wintle-Brown said: “I felt very surprised and privileged to be selected for the 2026 SHIFT programme, especially as a mature student!
“It is a unique and immersive opportunity that I know will complement and help me make the most of my studies at UHI.
“I am hoping that attending SHIFT will help me consolidate and articulate my creative work and goals as a modular synth artist and musician into an actionable, proactive plan for a sustainable, professional career.
“I am also looking forward to the opportunity to exchange ideas, engage with practitioners across a wide range of creative disciplines, broaden my network and maybe even lead to exciting collaboration opportunities in the future.
“The BA (Hons) Applied Music course at UHI has given me the confidence to challenge myself, embrace new opportunities, such as the SHIFT programme, and begin to see myself as a creative with something worthwhile to say.”
His fellow successful applicant, Ms Pesta, is a former teacher who now works full-time as a bagpiper and bagpipe teacher.
She said she hoped the programme would give her fresh perspectives and help her combine music, technology and innovative approaches to teaching.
Darlene Russell, UHI’s knowledge wxchange, innovation and entrepreneurship manager, said the students’ selection reflected their creativity and commitment.
She said: “At UHI, we encourage our students to make the most of opportunities that help them build professional networks, develop entrepreneurial skills and gain confidence beyond the classroom.
“Programmes like SHIFT play an important role in helping emerging creatives turn their ideas and talents into successful careers, and we are delighted to see our students representing UHI.”
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