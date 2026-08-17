Michael Wintle-Brown, who is studying BA (Hons) Applied Music online through UHI North, West and Hebrides, has secured a place on SHIFT 2026 following a competitive application process.

He will join fellow UHI student Dagmar Pesta, who lives in Germany, on the online programme, which runs from August 31 to September 4.

SHIFT brings students and recent graduates together with creative practitioners, entrepreneurs and industry experts for workshops, mentoring and networking.

The programme is designed to help participants develop the professional, entrepreneurial and business skills needed to build careers in the creative industries.