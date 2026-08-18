Carradale residents welcomed an unusual visitor this month, when Brioc – a replica 10th-century Celtic sailing boat – dropped anchor in the village during an ambitious voyage through the Celtic nations.
The 12-metre craft, named after Saint Brioc, was crewed by Breton and Cornish fishermen and was travelling as authentically as possible using early medieval methods.
The journey aimed to highlight the long-standing links between Celtic communities across the sea and show that seafaring in the period was not solely a Viking story.
The crew rowed or sailed depending on the wind, navigated principally by traditional means, and lived aboard in close quarters using period-appropriate food, clothing and equipment.
Brioc, built from wood, animal hides, hemp rope and linen sails, travelled from Kerlouan in Brittany, calling at Cornwall, Wales and the Isle of Man before reaching Scottish waters.
After traversing the Mull of Galloway, the crew headed north through the Kilbrannan Sound and the Crinan Canal, rather than rounding the Mull of Kintyre, where a lack of wind and strong currents were a concern.
This brought the vessel past Carradale, where the crew called in on Sunday, August 9. There, the vessel’s captain, Ingwenog Jaouen, and the crew enjoyed speaking to residents about the project, the vessel’s construction and maritime life in 10th-century Brittany.
The crew also faced challenging weather during their time in the area. One crew member said they were having a good time despite the “quite grim weather”, while footage posted as Brioc prepared to leave Carradale Bay referred to a “tough night” with rain.
The crew had hoped to take Brioc as far north as Iona, but delays at the canal meant the plan had to be abandoned.
The expedition instead ended this stage of its journey at Dunstaffnage, near Oban, on August 14, where Brioc was left for the winter.
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