In March 2021, Scottish Government owned Scottish Futures Trust, together with Crown Estate Scotland and Scottish Enterprise published a report which included a list of sites across Scotland that were potentially suitable for datacentre locations.
Host in Scotland, started in 2017 by Scottish Futures Trust, was an initiative to represent and promote the interests of the Scottish datacentre and subsea sector industry.
Following publication of the Scottish Government’s Green Datacentre and Vision and Action Plan the datacentre work is now run by Scottish Government and Scottish Enterprise.
The site selection report was developed for Scottish Government’s Green Datacentres and Digital Connectivity Vision and Action Plan and was written and produced by consultancy firm, TechRe (techreconsulting.com/).
"The aim of the commissioned report was to provide property developers, datacentre owners and investors with site information and market intelligence to accelerate investment in datacentres into Scotland," said a Scottish Futures Trust spokesperson.
"All information, analysis and recommendations made in the report were made in good faith and represent professional judgement on the basis of information obtained by TechRE during the course of their research.
"The report identifies that datacentre operators and other interested parties would need to undertake their own site investigations and risk assessments to satisfy themselves of a suitability or otherwise, of a specific location.
"All sites contained in the report would be subject to further due diligence to verify conditions and current status."
Local campaigner Debbie Carmichael, dubbed the Scottish Erin Brockovich by fellow activists, is taking no chances however and is already rallying the troops to oppose such facilities which can be highly resource-intensive, require immense amounts of electricity, millions of gallons of water and critical raw materials to operate and build.
"We have lots of support and will be putting a campaign team together in the next week or so," said Debbie, who has also contacted her US alter ego on the matter.
"Scottish Futures Trust is a public body owned by our government.
"How dare our government push their net zeros whilst plotting to cover Scotland in potential envionmentally harmful AI datacentres. Absolutely deplorable!"
Andrew Baxter, MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch, said: "There seems to be much speculation about an AI Centre in Fort William.
"The site is suitable for business or industrial use, but I understand local people’s concerns. For such a large-scale development the Highland Council must receive a special notice advising them that a company intends to submit a full planning application.
"If that happens I would be expecting proper public consultation and clear explanations of what is proposed.
"No company should foist a major development on our doorstep and expect the local community to automatically nod in agreement."
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