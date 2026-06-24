Following publication of the Scottish Government’s Green Datacentre and Vision and Action Plan the datacentre work is now run by Scottish Government and Scottish Enterprise.

In March 2021, Scottish Government owned Scottish Futures Trust, together with Crown Estate Scotland and Scottish Enterprise published a report which included a list of sites across Scotland that were potentially suitable for datacentre locations. Host in Scotland, started in 2017 by Scottish Futures Trust, was an initiative to represent and promote the interests of the Scottish datacentre and subsea sector industry.

The site selection report was developed for Scottish Government’s Green Datacentres and Digital Connectivity Vision and Action Plan and was written and produced by consultancy firm, TechRe (techreconsulting.com/).



"The aim of the commissioned report was to provide property developers, datacentre owners and investors with site information and market intelligence to accelerate investment in datacentres into Scotland," said a Scottish Futures Trust spokesperson.



"All information, analysis and recommendations made in the report were made in good faith and represent professional judgement on the basis of information obtained by TechRE during the course of their research.



"The report identifies that datacentre operators and other interested parties would need to undertake their own site investigations and risk assessments to satisfy themselves of a suitability or otherwise, of a specific location.

"All sites contained in the report would be subject to further due diligence to verify conditions and current status."