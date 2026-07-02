The crime reference number is CR/0273653/26. A police spokesperson said it happened sometime between 3.30pm on Sunday June 21 ad 8.4am on Monday June 22.

Police Scotland is appealing for witnesses after entry was forced to the castle’s ticket office. If you have any information, call 101, or call anonymously through Crimestoppers online or by phone on 0800 555 111. You can also email using the Contact Us form on Police Scotland’s website.

"They felt all their hard work had been for nothing but I hope I managed to convince them otherwise and that they’d already achieved lots to be proud about," he added.

Teacher Nicholas Burton said there were a lot of "dejected faces" at first when he broke the upsetting news but the youngsters should be proud of what they have already achieved as part of a trial HES project, setting up the chance of similar opportunities for other schools across Scotland as well as younger pupils in their own school.

P6 & P7 children have been working on a £10,000 Historic Environment Scotland project since October to become mediaeval-costumed junior tour guides but the plug was pulled on their showcase day in front of parents, friends and funders when the 800-year-old castle became a true-life crime scene and forensics were called in.

Only one of a handful of schools in the whole of Scotland to take part in HES’s Junior Tour Guides new trial project, Dunbeg pupils had been researching the castle’s history, written their own scripts, visited Stirling Castle to see professional guides at work and received official tour guide training.

As part of their tour, the youngsters had also worked on a previous crime at the caste - a re-enactment of a grizzly murder that happened in 1463 when keeper of the castle John Stewart of Lorn was killed by a rival at his wedding.

"We’d been so excited about our showcase day. We’d been building up to it with a visit to Stirling Castle, we had our wonderful bespoke made costumes ready, we’d written scripts based on true facts, we’d had rehearsals and a practice run - but sadly our big showcase day wasn’t to be," said Mr Burton.

However, Park Primary Pupils were invited on a successful practice tour earlier this month and the project itself will be long-running, giving younger Dunbeg students the chance to become junior tour guides as they move up.

Historic Environment Scotland (HES), said: “We are aware of an incident of unauthorised access that took place overnight from Sunday 21 June to Monday 22 June, in a section of the site at Dunstaffnage Castle. A police investigation is ongoing, and we would encourage members of the public to contact Police Scotland if they have any information.

“As a result, we unfortunately had to cancel the Junior Tour Guides event scheduled for Tuesday 23 June and we’re very sorry for any disappointment caused. We’ll continue to work closely with Dunbeg Primary School to build on our partnership and develop future learning opportunities at Dunstaffnage Castle," said the HES spokesperson.

HES’s Junior Tour Guides programme helps to support schools across Scotland to deliver historic tours, led by young people at its sites, using bespoke costumes, props and other resources.

Dunbeg Primary headteacher Sarah Davies said despite the cancellation of their showcase day : "We are immensely proud of the impact this project has had on our children. Through our partnership with Historic Scotland, pupils have deepened their historical knowledge, grown in confidence and engaged with learning in a rich, meaningful and memorable way.

"This project is a fantastic example of innovative practice led by one of our amazing teachers, and we are particularly proud that the learning and insights gained will help shape how the programme may be developed and implemented in other schools in the future.”