Castlehill Primary School has been praised for its strong leadership, nurturing ethos and extensive opportunities for pupils following a recent inspection by Education Scotland.
Inspectors highlighted a number of strengths at the Campbeltown school, including the leadership of the headteacher and senior management team, who were commended for empowering teachers to take responsibility for key areas of school improvement.
The inspection report noted that staff are fully involved in driving change and development across the school and learning centre, helping improvements to be introduced at a manageable pace.
Inspectors also praised the wide range of activities and clubs available to pupils, saying staff work together effectively to enhance learning experiences beyond the classroom.
The report said children are encouraged to participate fully in these opportunities, helping them develop confidence and important life skills.
The school’s nurturing approach was identified as another major strength. Staff were found to have a strong understanding of children’s wellbeing needs, creating learning environments described as “happy and supportive, inclusive and calm”.
Education Scotland also highlighted the school’s close links with local partners, which provide pupils with a broad range of learning and development opportunities.
These partnerships include sports leadership initiatives, club activities, university and college projects, and work supporting local sustainability efforts.
While the report was largely positive, inspectors identified two areas where further improvement is needed.
They recommended that the school continue efforts to raise attainment across all stages and ensure every child, including those performing above national expectations, makes the best possible progress.
Inspectors also called for the continued development of high-quality approaches to learning and teaching, including strengthening systems for assessing, planning and monitoring pupils’ progress across the curriculum.
Education Scotland concluded that it is confident the school has the capacity to continue improving and confirmed that no further inspection visits will be required in connection with this review.
Argyll and Bute Council will report on the school’s future progress through its normal arrangements for monitoring the quality of education in its schools.
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