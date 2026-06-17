Inspectors highlighted a number of strengths at the Campbeltown school, including the leadership of the headteacher and senior management team, who were commended for empowering teachers to take responsibility for key areas of school improvement.

The inspection report noted that staff are fully involved in driving change and development across the school and learning centre, helping improvements to be introduced at a manageable pace.

Inspectors also praised the wide range of activities and clubs available to pupils, saying staff work together effectively to enhance learning experiences beyond the classroom.