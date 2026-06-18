UHI North, West and Hebrides celebrated the graduation of its third cohort of students from the CECA Scotland Academy Civil Engineering Operative programme.
Graduates went straight from ceremony to interview as leading civil engineering employers lined up to meet them.
A graduation ceremony was held at the Fort William campus followed by an employer networking and interview event bringing together some of the sector’s biggest names.
Employers attending on the day and conducting interviews with graduates included RJ McLeod, AKELA Construction, A. Kennedy Construction, Balfour Beatty, BEAR Scotland, Charles Brand and TSL Construction Ltd.
UHI North, West and Hebrides is one of eight CECA Academy Scotland college partners across Scotland, and one of only two in the Highlands and Islands.
The course was developed and is supported by the Civil Engineering Contractors Association Scotland (CECA Scotland) and its industry members, creating a direct college-to-work pathway for civil engineering operatives.
This year, CECA Scotland’s Juliet Mallace and Sandy MacGillivray provided pivotal support throughout - from recruiting candidates and liaising with industry partners to delivering sessions directly to students.
Over 18 weeks, students combine classroom learning with hands-on skills development on a purpose-built training site, work experience placements, site visits, and talks from industry experts.
Graduates leave the programme with an SQA-accredited NPA in Construction Operations and their Construction Skills Certification Scheme (CSCS) card.
With up to £100 billion of green energy and infrastructure investment forecast across the Highlands and Islands over the next decade, the programme is preparing students for a sector facing significant and sustained demand.
Major upcoming projects will require expertise across the decarbonisation of the rail network, water infrastructure upgrades, energy and renewables, major road works, flood defences, and port and harbour investment.
This year’s cohort also benefited from outstanding support from industry partners throughout the course.
Martin Johnstone, Civil Engineering Lecturer at UHI North, West and Hebrides, said: "Seeing this third cohort graduate is incredibly rewarding.
"What started as something entirely new for the college has grown into a strong, well-established programme, and the quality of what our students are achieving really reflects that.
"The industry partnerships that underpin this course are what makes It so valuable, from the equipment and resources donated by our partners to the expert input delivered directly to our students in the classroom and out on site. These young people leave with real, practical skills and the qualifications employers need to see.
"With the scale of infrastructure investment coming to the Highlands over the next decade, the timing couldn’t be better for them and we’re already looking forward to welcoming the next cohort in September."
Applications are now open for the next Civil Engineering Operative course, starting in Fort William in September: CECA Civil Engineering Operative (NPA Construction Operations) SCQF 5 (Fort William) NPA.
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.