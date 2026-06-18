Employers attending on the day and conducting interviews with graduates included RJ McLeod, AKELA Construction, A. Kennedy Construction, Balfour Beatty, BEAR Scotland, Charles Brand and TSL Construction Ltd.

A graduation ceremony was held at the Fort William campus followed by an employer networking and interview event bringing together some of the sector’s biggest names.

Graduates went straight from ceremony to interview as leading civil engineering employers lined up to meet them.

UHI North, West and Hebrides is one of eight CECA Academy Scotland college partners across Scotland, and one of only two in the Highlands and Islands.

The course was developed and is supported by the Civil Engineering Contractors Association Scotland (CECA Scotland) and its industry members, creating a direct college-to-work pathway for civil engineering operatives.

This year, CECA Scotland’s Juliet Mallace and Sandy MacGillivray provided pivotal support throughout - from recruiting candidates and liaising with industry partners to delivering sessions directly to students.

Over 18 weeks, students combine classroom learning with hands-on skills development on a purpose-built training site, work experience placements, site visits, and talks from industry experts.

Graduates leave the programme with an SQA-accredited NPA in Construction Operations and their Construction Skills Certification Scheme (CSCS) card.

With up to £100 billion of green energy and infrastructure investment forecast across the Highlands and Islands over the next decade, the programme is preparing students for a sector facing significant and sustained demand.

Major upcoming projects will require expertise across the decarbonisation of the rail network, water infrastructure upgrades, energy and renewables, major road works, flood defences, and port and harbour investment.