Former schoolmates turned back the clock for a night of reminiscing and rekindling friendships at a reunion in Campbeltown.
About 35 people who started Campbeltown Grammar School together in 1998 gathered at the town’s Masonic Hall on Saturday September 19, with the reunion taking place in the year the majority of them turn 40.
The evening gave old classmates the chance to catch up, share memories of their school days and renew friendships – as well as forge some new ones.
Music provided another trip down memory lane, with everyone contributing to a playlist featuring songs they associated with their school years, including favourites once heard at school dances and in the S6 common room.
A number of former classmates who had hoped to attend were unable to make the reunion, but those who gathered on Saturday are already hopeful another get-together can be organised when they reach 50.
The classmates also used the occasion to remember friends who are sadly no longer with them.
A collection during the reunion raised £260 for the town’s Robert Black Memorial Helipad in memory of Julie Green, Sean Brown and Dean MacPhee.
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