The MacMillan family from Fort William were one of the many who set off to join the Tartan Army in Boston.
Shinty player and all round sportsman Bobby, his wife Mhairi Ann and children Madison, who is an athlete and player in the Fort FC Women’s team and Rocco, player with Fort FC Juniors and Kilmallie Shinty Club, donned their Scotland regalia and set off for a good time in the US.
On visiting a cafe in Boston, they were amazed to come across a young local wearing a Fort William Ladies team away top.
On chatting with him they found out that as as a keen "soccer" fan he had been looking at football shirts online and really liked the the blue women’s team away top with the beautiful image of the northern lights, which is also the name of the company who sponsored them.
He was also amazed at actually meeting a member of the team in his home town.
Now back home, the family posted on Facebook: "Had the best time at the world cup! Amazing atmosphere at the games and anywhere you went in Boston.
"Two world cup games, baseball game, duck boat tour, aquarium, fan zones, mini golf, golf simulator, Boston Common, shopping, ice cold drinks lovely food, great catch up with friends and so much walking. Amazing memories."
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.