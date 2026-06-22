Shinty player and all round sportsman Bobby, his wife Mhairi Ann and children Madison, who is an athlete and player in the Fort FC Women’s team and Rocco, player with Fort FC Juniors and Kilmallie Shinty Club, donned their Scotland regalia and set off for a good time in the US.

On visiting a cafe in Boston, they were amazed to come across a young local wearing a Fort William Ladies team away top.

On chatting with him they found out that as as a keen "soccer" fan he had been looking at football shirts online and really liked the the blue women’s team away top with the beautiful image of the northern lights, which is also the name of the company who sponsored them.

He was also amazed at actually meeting a member of the team in his home town.