People across Lochaber are being invited to have their say on a new strategy that aims to help protect, restore and enhance nature across Council-owned land and greenspaces.
The Highland Council has launched a six-week public consultation on its draft Greenspace Biodiversity Management Strategy 2026-30, which sets out a framework and practical guidance for managing Council-owned greenspaces to support biodiversity and respond to the ecological and climate emergencies.
The draft strategy outlines an ambitious set of principles, objectives and targets for managing greenspaces across eight categories of Council-owned assets: public parks and amenity greenspaces, burial grounds, roads and transport networks, countryside sites, schools, buildings, streets and civic spaces, and allotments.
The strategy has been developed in collaboration with key operational teams and has received input from Councillors and a wide range of Council services.
The Council is now seeking the views of residents, visitors, community groups and organisations before the final strategy is brought back to a future meeting of the Communities and Place Committee for approval and adoption.
The consultation focuses on the Council’s strategic approach to biodiversity management and will not determine detailed changes to individual parks, verges or burial grounds.
There will be further opportunities for communities to help shape site-specific management plans for local greenspaces in the future.
The consultation is now open and will run until midnight on Sunday October 4. It can be accessed via the Council’s engagement platform EngageHighland.
Following the consultation, responses will be reviewed before it is presented to the Communities and Place Committee for discussion and formal approval.
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