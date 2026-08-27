The Highland Council has launched a six-week public consultation on its draft Greenspace Biodiversity Management Strategy 2026-30, which sets out a framework and practical guidance for managing Council-owned greenspaces to support biodiversity and respond to the ecological and climate emergencies.

The draft strategy outlines an ambitious set of principles, objectives and targets for managing greenspaces across eight categories of Council-owned assets: public parks and amenity greenspaces, burial grounds, roads and transport networks, countryside sites, schools, buildings, streets and civic spaces, and allotments.

The strategy has been developed in collaboration with key operational teams and has received input from Councillors and a wide range of Council services.