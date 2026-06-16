Members and former trustees of the John Muir Trust (JMT) are calling for Chair Jane Smallman to resign following the expulsion of Professor Denis Mollison, one of the two surviving founders of the charity which owns and manages Ben Nevis and other iconic land. The campaigner for nature conservation, community land ownership and environmental justice had previously spent 26 years as a trustee before stepping down in 2013. Mr Mollison was elected back on to the Board in 2024 after members had become concerned by allegations of financial incompetence, deteriorating relationships with local communities, large-scale staff redundancies, unprecedented trustee turnover, and a complaints investigation.

Following an enquiry from the Lochaber Times this week a spokesperson for the John Muir Trust said: "The Trust’s Board was alerted to a potential breach of the code of conduct by Denis Mollison, which triggered an investigation, followed by a hearing.

"Following the hearing, the Board met and concluded that Denis Mollison had breached the code’s standards.

"Trustees are obliged to operate in the best interests of the Trust at all times, and our Trustee Code of Conduct aligns with the regulatory requirements on charities and sets out the standards of behaviour expected.

"Mr Mollison was subsequently offered the opportunity to continue as a Trustee under the condition that he would fully accept specific conditions set out by the Board of Trustees - we recognise his contributions to the Trust and sadly this was an opportunity he declined.



"He appealed the Board decision, and an independent external investigation and appeal hearing concluded that the decision should remain unchanged."