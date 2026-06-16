The board of Scotland’s third biggest charity landowner is facing renewed calls to step down following the departure of two trustees elected on a public manifesto to raise concerns about suspected governance failures.
Members and former trustees of the John Muir Trust (JMT) are calling for Chair Jane Smallman to resign following the expulsion of Professor Denis Mollison, one of the two surviving founders of the charity which owns and manages Ben Nevis and other iconic land.
The campaigner for nature conservation, community land ownership and environmental justice had previously spent 26 years as a trustee before stepping down in 2013.
Mr Mollison was elected back on to the Board in 2024 after members had become concerned by allegations of financial incompetence, deteriorating relationships with local communities, large-scale staff redundancies, unprecedented trustee turnover, and a complaints investigation.
Following an enquiry from the Lochaber Times this week a spokesperson for the John Muir Trust said: "The Trust’s Board was alerted to a potential breach of the code of conduct by Denis Mollison, which triggered an investigation, followed by a hearing.
"Following the hearing, the Board met and concluded that Denis Mollison had breached the code’s standards.
"Trustees are obliged to operate in the best interests of the Trust at all times, and our Trustee Code of Conduct aligns with the regulatory requirements on charities and sets out the standards of behaviour expected.
"Mr Mollison was subsequently offered the opportunity to continue as a Trustee under the condition that he would fully accept specific conditions set out by the Board of Trustees - we recognise his contributions to the Trust and sadly this was an opportunity he declined.
"He appealed the Board decision, and an independent external investigation and appeal hearing concluded that the decision should remain unchanged."
One recent former Trustee and former employee of the charity who has known Denis Mollison for many years described his treatment at the hands of the crisis-ridden leadership as "a disgrace".
Sheila Wren resigned from the Board in 2023 due to a fundamental disagreement with the Chair over the handling of an investigation into the conduct of JMT CEO David Balharry.
"Denis is highly respected and trusted among the wider membership and support base of the John Muir Trust," she said.
"He sought to raise these concerns constructively but unfortunately, these attempts invariably met with resistance and instead of heeding his depth of experience, they ultimately forced him out. His treatment is nothing short of a disgrace."
Former Chair of the Trust, John Hutchison, called for resignations at the top of the charity.
"This treatment of a man who over many decades did more than anyone to build and develop the JMT is a travesty of democracy and a further stain on the good name of the charity," he said.
"What I find astounding is that contrary to the Scottish charity regulator OSCR’s clear guidance, there has been no attempt at mediation.
"Meanwhile it has stumbled from one crisis to another and refuses to take any responsibility.
"It is now in the public interest that this failed leadership steps down and makes way for others capable of getting the charity back on track.
"Supporters of the Trust need to become engaged with what is going on and members need to wrest back control of their charity."
Elected at the same time as Denis Mollison, JMT trustee Alison Russell was effectively driven out in 2025 after just nine months.
A chartered accountant and former Chief Finance Officer (CFO) for the charity, she had sought to understand the reasons why four successive CFOs had left in the space of three years. She was also charged with a breach of the code of conduct.
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