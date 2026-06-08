Rotary President David Mee congratulated Charlotte on her terrific achievement and added: "The competition was a vehicle for your creative writing ability and the Club is proud that you have reached this level of attainment."

The 14-year-old from Strontian progressed to compete against thousands of entries submitted by 90 Rotary Clubs stretching from Lochaber in the West Highlands to Dumfries in the borders and including Glasgow and Edinburgh.

The theme of this year’s competitions was "Happiness in Nature" with Charlotte winning the Senior section at local level with her sensitive "Like an Oak Growing Old" essay.

Independent judge at the Lochaber stage of the competition was Lochaber Times Senior Reporter Fiona Scott who said: "Charlotte’s entry was beautifully written and showed a maturity beyond her years.

"I am thrilled that the Scotland South judges agreed and that Charlotte has achieved this much deserved recognition."

Rotary Past-President the Rev Donald McCorkindale, representing the Ardnamurchan High School area, also congratulated Charlotte on her significant achievement, commenting: "Your winning piece was striking in its brevity while capturing so much powerful meaning.

"Mark Twain and others have been attributed as saying "I wrote a long letter because I didn’t have time to write a short one".

"To write with such precision, clarity and conciseness is talent indeed."

Charlotte was presented with a certificate and a bookshop voucher at a recent Lochaber Rotary lunch.