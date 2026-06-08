Having already won the Lochaber Rotary Young Writer award earlier this year Ardnamurchan High School student Charlotte Lacey has now been named as runner-up in the "Scotland South" branch of the competition.
The theme of this year’s competitions was "Happiness in Nature" with Charlotte winning the Senior section at local level with her sensitive "Like an Oak Growing Old" essay.
The 14-year-old from Strontian progressed to compete against thousands of entries submitted by 90 Rotary Clubs stretching from Lochaber in the West Highlands to Dumfries in the borders and including Glasgow and Edinburgh.
Rotary President David Mee congratulated Charlotte on her terrific achievement and added: "The competition was a vehicle for your creative writing ability and the Club is proud that you have reached this level of attainment."
Independent judge at the Lochaber stage of the competition was Lochaber Times Senior Reporter Fiona Scott who said: "Charlotte’s entry was beautifully written and showed a maturity beyond her years.
"I am thrilled that the Scotland South judges agreed and that Charlotte has achieved this much deserved recognition."
Rotary Past-President the Rev Donald McCorkindale, representing the Ardnamurchan High School area, also congratulated Charlotte on her significant achievement, commenting: "Your winning piece was striking in its brevity while capturing so much powerful meaning.
"Mark Twain and others have been attributed as saying "I wrote a long letter because I didn’t have time to write a short one".
"To write with such precision, clarity and conciseness is talent indeed."
Charlotte was presented with a certificate and a bookshop voucher at a recent Lochaber Rotary lunch.
Entries are now open for the 2026/27 Rotary Young Writers competition with a theme of "Friendship".
This theme can be interpreted as broadly as the Young Writer wishes and does not need to conform to a dictionary definition.
Young people are encouraged to use their creativity to show what this theme means to them. President David added: "The competition is open to all four of Lochaber’s high schools – Mallaig, Kinlochleven, Ardnamurchan and Lochaber – and we’re looking forward to even more entries this year."
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