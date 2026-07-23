Sealed bids were submitted at the farewell lunch as the Clippers slipped their lines for the Parade of Sail to their final destination of Portsmouth.

The successful and very generous bid in aid of the RNLI was received from Rob and Julie Forrest of GreenPower which operates renewable energy sites including the Carraig Gheal Wind Farm at Kilchrenan.

Mrs Forrest also purchased one of Fiona Campbell’s paintings of Clipper yachts Unicef and Qingdao.