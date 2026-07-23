Sealed bids were submitted at the farewell lunch as the Clippers slipped their lines for the Parade of Sail to their final destination of Portsmouth.
The successful and very generous bid in aid of the RNLI was received from Rob and Julie Forrest of GreenPower which operates renewable energy sites including the Carraig Gheal Wind Farm at Kilchrenan.
Mrs Forrest also purchased one of Fiona Campbell’s paintings of Clipper yachts Unicef and Qingdao.
Why not try these links to see what our West Coast AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.