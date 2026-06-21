Two men had to be rescued from the water off Broadford Bay after falling from a toy blow up inflatable boat.
Kyle of Lochalsh RNLI were alerted to the incident at 9pm on the evening of Saturday May 20 after the UK Coastguard received reports of two males in difficulty.
The lifeboat launched within 10 minutes, and made best speed towards the last known location.
On the way to the scene the crew discovered that a local teenager had also seen the people in distress and had gone out in his own boat and managed to rescue them and take them back to shore safely.
Once it was established that everyone was safe and there were no injuries the lifeboat then returned to station to be cleaned, refuelled and made ready for service.
Speaking of the incident, Andrew MacDonald, helm at Kyle RNLI said: "Thanks to the quick thinking of the teenager going out in his own boat to rescue the two men a far more serious situation was averted.
"We’d like to remind people that blow up inflatable toys should be kept for use in swimming pools and not open water and to always ensure that you have lifejackets on and a means of communicating to the emergency services if you get into any difficulty."
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