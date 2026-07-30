The call comes after Mr Burnham referenced the Chinook campaign during his speech to the House of Commons on Hillsborough Law a few days before becoming PM, where he pledged to "accelerate" duty of candour and end the institutional culture that has denied bereaved families the truth for decades.

The Chinook families are urging the Prime Minister to establish a review, independent of the Ministry of Defence, with full access to all relevant documents relating to the airworthiness of the Chinook Mk2 helicopter and the circumstances leading up to the crash which killed 25 senior intelligence experts and four special forces crew.

In a letter to Mr Burnham, they wrote: "Throughout your career you have argued that the State should never use its power to frustrate families seeking the truth.

"We respectfully suggest that the Chinook case now presents the first opportunity for your government to demonstrate those principles in practice and should be the test case for Hillsborough Law."