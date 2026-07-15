The families of those killed in the RAF Chinook crash on the Mull of Kintyre have vowed to continue their decades-long campaign for answers after the High Court refused permission for a judicial review into the Ministry of Defence’s handling of the disaster.
Relatives of the 29 people who died when the helicopter crashed in Kintyre in June 1994, many of whom were in tears during Tuesday’s hearing, described themselves as “extremely disappointed” after a judge ruled their claim had been brought too late under English law.
The judicial review sought to challenge the government’s refusal to order a fresh independent review of the crash. However, the court found the application was out of time and refused permission on that basis.
The campaigners’ legal team stressed the judge did not rule on the merits of the evidence they have gathered over the years, but instead decided the case could not proceed because of the passage of time.
Speaking outside the High Court after Tuesday’s hearing, Andy Tobias, whose father John was among those killed in the crash, said the families remained determined to uncover the truth.
“We are extremely disappointed by the decision, deeply upset at being refused on a technicality but firmly united in continuing to seek the truth,” he said.
“The decision is an absolute travesty of justice. We are downhearted but not defeated, we will continue our fight for the truth and we will never give up.”
The ruling came on the same day MPs approved the Hillsborough Law, legislation designed to impose a statutory duty of candour on public authorities and strengthen the rights of bereaved families seeking answers following public disasters.
Following the hearing, the Chinook families challenged Prime Minister-designate Andy Burnham, who is expected to succeed Sir Keir Starmer next week, to order a fresh review of the disaster, arguing the principles behind the new law should also be applied to their campaign.
The group’s solicitor, Mark Stephens, said the families would now pursue the case through the European Court of Human Rights.
“Justice delayed should not become justice denied,” he said. “If our laws are unable to provide an effective remedy, the families will not give up and we will take their case to the European Court of Human Rights.”
The latest legal action has also received support from former Defence Secretary Sir Liam Fox, who has said he will write to the incoming Prime Minister urging a fresh review.
Sir Liam has previously said he believes he may have been misled over the helicopter’s airworthiness after examining documents held by the Chinook Justice Campaign.
Baroness Helen Liddell and Lord Bruce, who both served on the Mull of Kintyre Review, have also backed calls for a further investigation.
Jenni Balmer-Hornby, whose father Anthony died in the crash, said the families were simply seeking answers.
“All we are asking for is the truth,” she said, adding that the Ministry of Defence still had questions to answer about why those on board had been travelling in what the campaign maintains was an unairworthy aircraft.
The Chinook ZD576 crashed on the Mull of Kintyre on June 2, 1994, killing all 29 people on board, including almost all of the UK’s senior Northern Ireland intelligence experts. It remains one of the RAF’s worst peacetime disasters.
Although the findings blaming the two pilots were overturned in 2011 after years of campaigning, the Chinook Justice Campaign has continued to argue that new evidence justifies a fresh independent review into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.
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