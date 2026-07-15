The judicial review sought to challenge the government’s refusal to order a fresh independent review of the crash. However, the court found the application was out of time and refused permission on that basis.

Relatives of the 29 people who died when the helicopter crashed in Kintyre in June 1994, many of whom were in tears during Tuesday’s hearing, described themselves as “extremely disappointed” after a judge ruled their claim had been brought too late under English law.

The campaigners’ legal team stressed the judge did not rule on the merits of the evidence they have gathered over the years, but instead decided the case could not proceed because of the passage of time.

Speaking outside the High Court after Tuesday’s hearing, Andy Tobias, whose father John was among those killed in the crash, said the families remained determined to uncover the truth.

“We are extremely disappointed by the decision, deeply upset at being refused on a technicality but firmly united in continuing to seek the truth,” he said.

“The decision is an absolute travesty of justice. We are downhearted but not defeated, we will continue our fight for the truth and we will never give up.”

The ruling came on the same day MPs approved the Hillsborough Law, legislation designed to impose a statutory duty of candour on public authorities and strengthen the rights of bereaved families seeking answers following public disasters.

Following the hearing, the Chinook families challenged Prime Minister-designate Andy Burnham, who is expected to succeed Sir Keir Starmer next week, to order a fresh review of the disaster, arguing the principles behind the new law should also be applied to their campaign.