The Arran Parish Church, comprising the Church of Scotland churches at Brodick, Lochranza, Shiskine and Whiting Bay, will be hosting a charity auction and is appealing for donations from residents and businesses.
The auction will take place on Thursday July 23 at Brodick Golf Club, with doors opening for viewing at 7pm before the auction begins at 8pm. Those wishing to browse the lots beforehand will also have the opportunity to do so during an early viewing at Brodick Church Hall between 11am and 3pm on the day of the auction.
Organisers are seeking donations of quality auction items and are particularly keen to receive good quality pre-loved items, antiques, gift vouchers, local experiences, services and days out.
The auction has been called "Take the Isle of Arran Home" in an effort at showcasing the “very best of Arran” while also raising funds for the parish.
Jamie Goodwin, church and community worker for the Arran parish, said: "We’ve called the event ’Take the Isle of Arran Home’ because we want it to celebrate everything that makes our island special. Whether it’s a locally made craft, a unique experience, a business voucher, or a treasured item looking for a new home, every donation helps support the ongoing work of our churches within the community."
"We’ve already had some fantastic offers from local businesses, including experiences, handmade cakes and brewery tours, and we’re incredibly grateful for the generosity people have shown so far. We’d love to hear from anyone else who feels they could contribute something special."
Donations can be dropped off locally, or arrangements can be made for collection. Jamie will be visiting each church across the parish on Sundays July 19 and is happy to collect items and transport them to Brodick ahead of the auction where possible. All electrical items should be handed in between 11am and 1pm on Wednesday July 22.
While organisers are unable to accept large furniture, most other quality items will be considered.
Anyone wishing to donate an item or find out more can contact Jamie Goodwin at jgoodwin@churchofscotland.org.uk or comment on the Isle of Arran Parish Church’s social media posts.
Everyone is invited to attend the "Take the Isle of Arran Home" auction for what organisers have called “a lively evening of bidding, bargains and community spirit”.
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