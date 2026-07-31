Organisers of a wedding-themed flower festival at Glengarry Parish Church have hailed the event a bloomin’ great success.
On display over one weekend last month were more than 25 wedding dresses belonging to many parishioners with styles covering the decades from the 1950’s to the present 2020s.
Invergarry Indoor Bowling club generously gave a donation to help fund the floral displays and Fort William college kindly loaned dressmaking dummies to display the gowns.
Local musicians were also there to entertain the visitors at various points during the day and refreshments were served. Any donations went to the Glengarry Parish Church Funds.
On Sunday July 26 minister, Rev. Anthony Jones led a service of Thanksgiving and Songs of Praise.
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