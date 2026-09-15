All in attendance were at the secondary school from1998 to 2004 with classmates travelling from as far afield as London, Elgin, North Wales, Drumnadrochit, Inverurie, Castle Douglas, Falkirk, East Kilbride, Alness, Glasgow and Aberdeen.

As well as catching up there were lots of nostalgic memories shared.

"Some of us haven’t seen each other since school and everyone seemed to have had a great night," said organisers.