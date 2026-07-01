ao link
West Coast Today - news from all over Argyll & Bute, Oban, Arran, Fort William, Lochaber, Campbeltown, Lochgilphead and mid Argyll
Subscribe to West Coast Today
News
Heritage
Opinion
Sport
Leisure
e-Editions
More
Subscribe
West Coast Today
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Search
MORE
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Contact us
Login
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
My Account
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password

Sign up to our daily Newsletter

Sign up to the West Coast Today daily newsletter and to get our top stories sent to your inbox every day.

You may also like

50 years since Great Mull Air Mystery FAI - are we any closer to the truth?

50 years since Great Mull Air Mystery FAI - are we any closer to the truth?

Jul 1, 2026
Scientific endeavour supported by Auchrannie Charitable Trust

Scientific endeavour supported by Auchrannie Charitable Trust

Jul 1, 2026
Lift off for Tarbert pupil after Scottish Space School trip

Lift off for Tarbert pupil after Scottish Space School trip

Jul 1, 2026
Effort and achievement rewarded at school’s prizegiving

Effort and achievement rewarded at school’s prizegiving

Jul 1, 2026

Fiona Scott

Kintail Mountain Rescue Team launch £1m fundraising drive for new team base

Kintail Mountain Rescue Team launch £1m fundraising drive for new team base

Jul 1, 2026
Media man Iain takes a step back after over 50 years in the business

Media man Iain takes a step back after over 50 years in the business

Jul 1, 2026
Anne is walking on Ayr after Bowls Scotland District Final success

Anne is walking on Ayr after Bowls Scotland District Final success

Jul 1, 2026
Major honour for Calum and co at 2026 BAFFI Awards

Major honour for Calum and co at 2026 BAFFI Awards

Jul 1, 2026

Latest News

JOBS

Farm Technician (Shuna) - Mowi Scotland
Eilean Buidhe, Argyll & ButeEilean Buidhe, Argyll & Bute£29,389 to £32,914 per annum£29,389 to £32,914 per annum
Community Project Officer (Part-time) - The GRAB Trust
Argyll and ButeArgyll and ButeUp to £15,000 per annumUp to £15,000 per annum
Drainage Engineer - Gillies Group Ltd
Skye & LochalshSkye & LochalshFrom £38,000 per annumFrom £38,000 per annum
Entry Level GP Receptionist - Campbeltown Medical Practice
CampbeltownCampbeltownFrom £26,557 per annumFrom £26,557 per annum
Most Popular
Information
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Competitions
Terms & Conditions
Wyvex Media
About Us
Advertise with us
Contact Us
Regions
The Oban Times
The Lochaber Times
The Argyllshire Advertiser
The Arran Banner
The Campbeltown Courier
IPSO
Facebook
X
Linked In

© 2026 Wyvex Media Limited.

West Coast Today