After sailing all around the globe over the last year, the hardened crews have made short work of the North Atlantic, with the fleet crossing it so quickly that organisers course corrected to add 150 extra nautical miles to their route.

Originally expected to arrive either late on Thursday or early on Friday, the two front runners GOSH and UNICEF are now anticipated to complete their transatlantic dash in the early hours of Thursday morning.

GOSH, now almost certain to win the entire round the world race have once again stormed to a thumping victory, and will finish at the southern tip of Kerrera between midnight and 6am on Thursday.

Just behind them, UNICEF, who sit 7th overall, are expected between 6am and 12pm.