The leaders in the Clipper Race are expected to make an early arrival in Oban after flying through the North Atlantic at high speed.
After sailing all around the globe over the last year, the hardened crews have made short work of the North Atlantic, with the fleet crossing it so quickly that organisers course corrected to add 150 extra nautical miles to their route.
Originally expected to arrive either late on Thursday or early on Friday, the two front runners GOSH and UNICEF are now anticipated to complete their transatlantic dash in the early hours of Thursday morning.
GOSH, now almost certain to win the entire round the world race have once again stormed to a thumping victory, and will finish at the southern tip of Kerrera between midnight and 6am on Thursday.
Just behind them, UNICEF, who sit 7th overall, are expected between 6am and 12pm.
From the south of Kerrera, it will take them approximately two hours to arrive at Oban’s North Pier Pontoons, where celebrations are certain to be held throughout the night.
Team Scotland had a rough middle section of the three week crossing, and slipped from first to sixth. They are expected early on Friday.
The arrivals mark the official beginning of the Festival of the Sea, which will last until the yachts depart from Dunstaffnage Marina on July 19.
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