Large crowds gathered in the Clipper Fan Zone on the North Pier to welcome to cheer on the home team, as they finished the 12th stage of the race in seventh place.

It took them 15 days 22 hours and three minutes to cross the Atlantic from Washington DC, a time which has kept them in contention for an overall podium position when the race ends in Portsmouth later this month.

When they crossed the line they were met by a pod of dolphins leaping from the waves, which some of the sailors described as a "magical" moment.

Oban High School Pipe Band led the celebrations, as a proper Tartan Army of fans donned face paint, displayed signs and waved the Saltire to bring home their team.

The arrival was 11 months in the making for the crew, for many of whom the landing marked a full circumnavigation of the globe.

With the sun beating down, it was the perfect day to celebrate, and celebrate they did, as the crew embraced each other for a rendition of ’No Scotland, No Party’.

And then the party well and truly commenced. The crew, who will be hosted by the Oban Inn, had their celebratory drams of Oban Malt Whisky, and were officially welcomed home by Argyll and Bute Council Leader Jim Lynch.

Councillor Lynch said: "Welcome back to god’s own country, you brought the weather which is excellent an you’ve even got the Tartan Army waiting for you up there.

"It’s great to see Oban high flying, this has really been great. It’s a great town, so enjoy yourselves. And if you don’t drink, you’ll start!"

Watch the celebrations here