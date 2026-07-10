Clipper Team Scotland arrived in their home port of Oban to a hero’s welcome today.
Large crowds gathered in the Clipper Fan Zone on the North Pier to welcome to cheer on the home team, as they finished the 12th stage of the race in seventh place.
It took them 15 days 22 hours and three minutes to cross the Atlantic from Washington DC, a time which has kept them in contention for an overall podium position when the race ends in Portsmouth later this month.
When they crossed the line they were met by a pod of dolphins leaping from the waves, which some of the sailors described as a "magical" moment.
Oban High School Pipe Band led the celebrations, as a proper Tartan Army of fans donned face paint, displayed signs and waved the Saltire to bring home their team.
The arrival was 11 months in the making for the crew, for many of whom the landing marked a full circumnavigation of the globe.
With the sun beating down, it was the perfect day to celebrate, and celebrate they did, as the crew embraced each other for a rendition of ’No Scotland, No Party’.
And then the party well and truly commenced. The crew, who will be hosted by the Oban Inn, had their celebratory drams of Oban Malt Whisky, and were officially welcomed home by Argyll and Bute Council Leader Jim Lynch.
Councillor Lynch said: "Welcome back to god’s own country, you brought the weather which is excellent an you’ve even got the Tartan Army waiting for you up there.
"It’s great to see Oban high flying, this has really been great. It’s a great town, so enjoy yourselves. And if you don’t drink, you’ll start!"
Watch the celebrations here
"I’m very, very happy to be here, very excited," said First Mate Millie Apperley, as the crowds cheered the crew on, "There’s so many people, the bagpipes are incredible, it’s really cool.
"And there was loads of boats in the bay as well, which is awesome.
"There’s a lot of pressure on us, But yeah, really, really cool. We’re lucky to have Bruce and Sue who are from Scotland as well on board as well, so extra special for those guys.
"It’s crazy It’s finally happened. We’ve been talking about it for 10 and a half months, and it’s finally happened. It’s kind of surreal."
Talking about the race from DC, Millie said: "The first week, sort of the first half of the race, we just had squall after squall after squall, which is suddenly lots of heavy winds and lots of heavy rain, and then there was nothing.
"And then the second half we had lots of healthy downwind sailing, but it was foggy the whole time. So it’s nice to be here when the sun’s out!"
Millie’s first port of call once she disembarked, she said, was a pint of Tennents, well deserved for an amazing efforts.
Skipper Heather Thomas said: "We’ve been waiting 11 months to be here, so really excited to get here finally, and experience all of the hospitality.
"It’s great to have a celebration of the finishing the circumnavigation pretty much, and I think it’s gonna be a good party here in Oban over the next week.
"That final journey down to Portsmouth is going to be quite challenging. So we’re currently 4th and we’re not far from 3rd, so we’re really pushing for a podium.
"But also it’s gonna be a bit bittersweet. It’s the last time we’ll be racing together as a team, and we’ve all formed such a close bond together, so, it’s gonna be sad to finally say goodbye to everyone in Portsmouth.
Asked what she would get up to in Oban, Heather said: "Definitely have a tour around the whisky distillery.
"The kids at the primary school recommended an ice cream place for me, so I’ll definitely go and check that out."
Also making a circumnavigation was a small otter toy, which one local boy had given the crew when they set off to begin the race last year.
It was returned to him by the crew members who had spent the last 11 months keeping it safe from harm and the harsh conditions of the open ocean.
Team Scotland’s arrival ended with a wall of embraced with friends and family, all ecstatic to see the crew back on British soil.
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