The Oban Bay Hotel is calling all Obanites to come together for a coastal clean up in preparation for the Clipper Race arrivals next month.
The esplanade hotel wants its namesake Oban Bay looking in top snuff for when the round the world yacht race and its global followers flood into town on July 10.
Therefore it is putting out a rallying call for volunteers to help it in a beach clean.
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