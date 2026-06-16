The esplanade hotel wants its namesake Oban Bay looking in top snuff for when the round the world yacht race and its global followers flood into town on July 10.

Therefore it is putting out a rallying call for volunteers to help it in a beach clean.

The four-star hotel, which is part of the Crerar Hotels Collection, is calling on locals, families and businesses to offer their time and support its eco efforts on July 5.

In addition to the beach clean, the initiative will also serve as a fundraising drive for the RNLI.

To thank the community for their dedication, and celebrate the arrival of the yacht race, Oban Bay Hotel will be turning up the heat with two events.