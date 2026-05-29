A 61-year-old woman was rescued after becoming lost on the Mull of Kintyre on Wednesday evening.
HM Coastguard was alerted at about 5pm and dispatched Campbeltown Coastguard Rescue Team along with a Coastguard rescue helicopter.
The woman was located and airlifted to Machrihanish, where she was met by coastguards and family members.
A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said that no medical assistance was required following the incident.
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