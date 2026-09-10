Col-Glen captain Murray McClymont and centre player Hamish Harrison took on the gruelling Glencoe Marathon on Sunday September 6.

Despite being such a small club, Col-Glen, representing the communities of Colintraive and Glendaruel, have made it to the Camanachd Association Mowi Premiership.

But they don’t have changing facilities and need to raise at least £50,000 to achieve that goal.

So the lads dedicated their challenge to the ongoing fundraising campaign for Col-Glen Shinty Club’s new changing room.

The 26-mile (42km) challenge follows the West Highland Way from Fort William to Glencoe Ski Centre, with a staggering 5,875ft (1,791m) of ascent — that’s higher than Ben Nevis itself.

But out of 210 runners, Hamish finished a creditable 33rd in a time of five hours 20 minutes and Murray was 68th in five hours 43 minutes.

Hamish, who was working at a factory in Germany this week, said: “I went straight from Glencoe to the airport, I was absolutely shattered on Monday.

“It was a hard day with the rain very heavy as we went over the top of Glencoe.

“We dedicated the challenge to the fundraising push. We hoped it might take off when we entered the premier league. We have been struggling to raise the profile of our fundraising drive and hope this will help.