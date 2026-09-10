They are a small shinty club with some massive stamina pushing a fundraising drive for new changing facilities.
Col-Glen captain Murray McClymont and centre player Hamish Harrison took on the gruelling Glencoe Marathon on Sunday September 6.
Despite being such a small club, Col-Glen, representing the communities of Colintraive and Glendaruel, have made it to the Camanachd Association Mowi Premiership.
But they don’t have changing facilities and need to raise at least £50,000 to achieve that goal.
So the lads dedicated their challenge to the ongoing fundraising campaign for Col-Glen Shinty Club’s new changing room.
The 26-mile (42km) challenge follows the West Highland Way from Fort William to Glencoe Ski Centre, with a staggering 5,875ft (1,791m) of ascent — that’s higher than Ben Nevis itself.
But out of 210 runners, Hamish finished a creditable 33rd in a time of five hours 20 minutes and Murray was 68th in five hours 43 minutes.
Hamish, who was working at a factory in Germany this week, said: “I went straight from Glencoe to the airport, I was absolutely shattered on Monday.
“It was a hard day with the rain very heavy as we went over the top of Glencoe.
“We dedicated the challenge to the fundraising push. We hoped it might take off when we entered the premier league. We have been struggling to raise the profile of our fundraising drive and hope this will help.
“We would really like the community to get behind us and we are planning other challenges in the future.
“Every donation, big or small, will help us get one step closer to providing the players with the facilities they deserve.”
A spokesperson for the club said: "Well done to our captain Murray and Hamish who completed the Glencoe marathon.
"Fantastic times set by both and we are very thankful to everyone who donated towards our new changing rooms fundraiser."
To support their efforts, click the link at the top of the Col-Glen Shinty Club Facebook page and make a donation to the gofundme link.
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