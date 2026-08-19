And finally, the children’s champs in the 1k race were nine year old Maisie McMahon in 05:12 and 10 year old Lorcan Chevalier in 05:15.

5k champions were Iain Alex Morrison in 22:11, a close victory of just three seconds, and Sarah Hatfield in 30:25.

In the 10k, Colin Cusker and Mia Thain claimed the golds in 45:08 and 46:14.

The first woman across the line was 22 year old Oliva Elliott in an impressive 01:36:20.

This year’s big winner was Graham Griffiths, who completed the race in 1:23:24. The 42 year old was more than two minutes ahead of anyone else.

Those brave enough to take in the full half marathon, which this year was the most popular race by far with 126 entries, face the daunting task of a full circuit of the island’s southern half, including hills and even a few short sections running over sand dunes.

It was another race to remember for the small island of Coll, which sees its population double each year with hundreds of runners.

Back in the middle of the pack of the half marathon runners was Mull man Struan McDonough, who was running not for glory but for a pair of good causes.

Struan was raising funds for Mull and Iona Archers to build a permanent home for themselves in the form of a purpose built archery shed, and for Mull’s indoor sports hall project.

Finishing in 2:07:44, Struan just missed his goal time of two hours, but was nevertheless proud of his accomplishment.

"It’s quite an undulating course, with sand dunes and hills you think you’re at the end of but just keep going," he said.

"The conditions were perfect, not too hot and the rain stayed off for most of the day. There was a nice strong breeze in front of us which we were hoping would give a boost on the way back, but it trailed off.

"I think I did very well for the amount of training I was able to do."

But if Mull had a gym and training facilities like Coll, perhaps he could have made his two hour target.

Mull is the largest Scottish Island to not have an indoor sports hall or public gym facility. For Struan and other fitness fanatics like him, it means training during winter is very difficult and even a dangerous at times.

So often, they just skip training altogether.

Struan continued: "During the winter, there’s very few places on Mull for you to actually exercise. If we wanted to play things like tennis, badminton or basketball, that isn’t currently possible due to the weather.

"A huge part of training for endurance races is steady state exercise on a bike or a treadmill, which we can’t do currently."

Struan’s other sporting passion, archery, also faces the same issue with weather.

The club, which is still quite new, currently travels between Bunessan, Craignure and Dervaig each week to offer training in the village halls. For outdoor practice, it does so at Garmony’s sports pitch.

But the club has no home of its own, so is hoping to raise £40,000 for its own home at Garmony, adding to its sports complex.

In just a few years, the "excellent" coach Paul Stronach has taken the archers from newbies to competitors at national competitions.

"It would allow us to shoot all year round and improve even more," Struan said.

Struan raised £775 for the two causes, which will be split between the two. You can donate to him here.