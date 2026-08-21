A young participant gets to work on his eight-page mini comic during Adam Murphy’s workshop.

A young participant gets to work on his eight-page mini comic during Adam Murphy’s workshop.

Library supervisor Tracey Muscroft said afterwards: “The students had great fun. The artwork and storytelling generated during the session was amazing and it is great to see the imaginations coming to life.”

The workshop gave attendees an opportunity to try a new artform, while discovering how words and pictures can work together to tell a story. It also offered a creative activity for local young people during the school summer holidays.

Ms Muscroft added: “Thanks again to those who attended and huge thanks to Adam Murphy for delivering another engaging session.”

The summer workshop followed an earlier graphic novel event involving pupils from Campbeltown Grammar School before the school holidays, which was also met with an enthusiastic response.