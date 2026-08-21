Young people’s imaginations were brought to life at Campbeltown Library during a summer holiday graphic novel workshop led by acclaimed author and illustrator Adam Murphy.
The free session, aimed at young people aged 13 to 18, invited participants to explore the craft behind comic creation and produce their own eight-page mini comics.
From shaping an initial idea to developing characters, storylines and artwork, the young creators were encouraged to let their imaginations run free.
Mr Murphy, creator of the popular CorpseTalk series, shared his experience and techniques with the group in a hands-on workshop designed to build confidence as well as creativity.
The participants’ finished work showcased a wide range of ideas and storytelling talent.
Library supervisor Tracey Muscroft said afterwards: “The students had great fun. The artwork and storytelling generated during the session was amazing and it is great to see the imaginations coming to life.”
The workshop gave attendees an opportunity to try a new artform, while discovering how words and pictures can work together to tell a story. It also offered a creative activity for local young people during the school summer holidays.
Ms Muscroft added: “Thanks again to those who attended and huge thanks to Adam Murphy for delivering another engaging session.”
The summer workshop followed an earlier graphic novel event involving pupils from Campbeltown Grammar School before the school holidays, which was also met with an enthusiastic response.
Both events were supported through the Scottish Library and Information Council’s Public Library Improvement Fund, with support from the Scottish Government.
The funding has helped Campbeltown Library offer engaging creative opportunities for young people in the area.
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