More than 170 entries from 24 local authority areas across Scotland were submitted, representing the work of whole classes and schools, all capturing fantastic imagination and creativity inspired by the 2026 theme fresh water.

In total 26 designs were selected to build and grow their gardens highlighting fresh water as a precious resource that sustains life, and shapes so much of Scotland’s landscape, history and culture.

The charity ran an online showcase featuring images, video and stories of the winning gardens created from those designs went live for 10 days in June, and now the final eight winners have been announced.

The pupils’ kayak garden design did not claim the top prize, but was one of two judges gave a general commendation.