Four years ago, former Holy Loch Nature Reserve (HLNR) ecologist Dr Neil Hammatt had one vision in mind that would indicate that balancing the need of conservation and public access and education had worked at the reserve.
“The vision was nesting Common Sandpipers,” explained Neil “and this year they finally have! They hide their hatchlings in dense vegetation where they feed themselves until large enough to come out into the open. The parents just keep watch.
“They have a long southerly migration to feed up for. These birds are mostly African, only heading to Scotland to breed during plentiful months. Oystercatchers have also returned to nest in a far less disturbed nature reserve this year. Sadly, their eggs were predated but the overall picture is an incredibly positive one.
“This is what can happen when a community works together to protect nature and places a real value on their natural environment.
“We are grateful to Argyll Bird Club for instance for helping with signs to advise visitors as to how they can keep our wildlife safe whilst enjoying watching it.
“Unfortunately, waders have mostly stopped breeding here at the head of the loch and we don’t know why but the profusion of life in a myriad forms suggests the Holy Loch is on the right path.
“This year we hope to begin mink monitoring, our final big conservation initiative of 2026 and we have big plans for 2027 in terms of education projects and enhanced protection of the three thousand plus species that call the reserve home. Our thirty volunteers play a huge role in our success.
“We would like to thank everyone who has supported or visited HLNR over the past few months and I’m sure the Common Sandpipers would echo that sentiment!” added Neil.
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