“The vision was nesting Common Sandpipers,” explained Neil “and this year they finally have! They hide their hatchlings in dense vegetation where they feed themselves until large enough to come out into the open. The parents just keep watch.

“They have a long southerly migration to feed up for. These birds are mostly African, only heading to Scotland to breed during plentiful months. Oystercatchers have also returned to nest in a far less disturbed nature reserve this year. Sadly, their eggs were predated but the overall picture is an incredibly positive one.

“This is what can happen when a community works together to protect nature and places a real value on their natural environment.