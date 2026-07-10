Organised by Oban Safety Network, the walk was also intended as a show of solidarity with the message that Oban is a zero-tolerance zone for harassment and intimidation.

Organisers have been clear that the community walk had no basis in race, nationality, religion or politics, but rather that it was a show of community feeling - highlighting that the Oban community stands together to oppose sexual violence, harassment and intimidation.

Despite the serious nature underlying the event, there was a positive atmosphere with walkers, children and dogs, all meeting at Corran Halls before continuing peacefully through George Street, and finishing at the area opposite Oban Distillery.

Oban Safety Network is calling for a meeting with Police, asking for a more visible police presence, better street lighting and working CCTV cameras. It is also appealing for residents to look out for one another and for people to report anything that seems amiss.

See this week’s Oban Times for further reporting and photographs of the event.