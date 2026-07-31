The following awards were made in June 2026: Campbeltown Picture House £3,000; Gregor Craig £1,000; Campbeltown Brass Band £4,000; James McCorkindale School of Dance £1,500; Argyll & Bute Third Sector Interface £4,000; South Kintyre Sports Council £2,000; Culture Heritage & Arts Assembly, Argyll & Isles £1,500; Kintyre Regeneration CIC £4,000; St Kiaran’s Episcopal Church £2,500; Kintyre Recycling £1,000; Campbeltown Community Council £850; Campbeltown Community Council £673.75; Keeping it Local CIC £5,000; Kintyre Amateur Swim Club £5,000; Exotopic £2,000; Kintyre Way £2,540.

The charitable organisation setup by Campbeltown Community Council, disbursed funds received as Community Benefit from Scottish Power Renewables (SPR) and their Beinn an Tuirc 3 Windfarm.

CCWF wish all these groups success with their various projects and advise that a further disbursement of funds will take place in November 2026.

This will be advertised on the website, www.campbeltowncommunitycouncil.uk, on the Campbeltown Community Council Facebook page and in the Campbeltown Courier in October 2026 when applications will open.

Further information on how the Community Council is working together with EKREG to maximise benefits from the windfarms can be found at kintyrewind.com.

Registered Charity Number SC050831.