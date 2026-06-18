Under the organisation of PC Michael Cunningham of Dunoon police and secretary of Strachur Community Council Kirstie Reid, more than a dozen community organisations gathered on June 13 in Strachur Memorial Hall.

They were: Police Scotland, Police Scotland Youth Volunteers, HM Coastguard Dunoon, HeartStart, Strachur Community Fire Station with their Scottish Fire and Rescue appliance, Crossroads Cowal and Bute, Trust Housing, Argyll Community Housing Association, Fynehomes, Women’s Aid Argyll and Bute, The Art Project, Home Energy Scotland , Strachur Hall ladies for the tea and cake and Strachur History Society with their histories of the Strachur fire brigade, Strachur police station and the doctors’ surgery.

Conversations were had with members of the public to explain the role of the various organisations in the community and how they can help people and connections were made with even a few people offering to volunteer for some of the services.