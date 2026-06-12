The Oakbank Community Inn, in Sandbank, opened its doors in late 2025 and is now looking to grow the business after organisers described its first few months as a “rollercoaster ride”.

The new “Decked Out” campaign will see organisers attempt to raise funds to build a safe and accessible link from the site to the marina, while also creating a welcoming outdoor space for customers.

Sarah Norman, a member of the Oakbank Community Inn Sandbank Committee (OCIS), said the project is now the main priority as the venue looks to establish itself.

She said: “We’ve been very busy getting the pub up and running, and we would like to say a big thank you to everyone who has popped in for a drink and supported us over recent months.

“However, we do need to build a decked area behind the pub to take advantage of any sunny weather.

“The only way we can achieve this is through crowdfunding activities, and we hope people across the area will support this campaign.”

Organisers admit the project has started too late in the year for any new facilities to be ready this summer and are instead focusing on getting work underway for next year.

Since reopening the pub after a three-year hiatus, the committee has been proactive in developing new events and groups to help boost business.

Book clubs, quiz nights and knitting events have all featured on the Oakbank calendar in recent months.

Sarah added: “It has certainly been a challenge and a tough start to 2026. We are all learning as we go, but we feel we are getting there.

“Establishing a welcoming outdoor space will definitely help our cause, alongside the introduction of food and accommodation.”

The Oakbank will host a stand-up comedy open mic night on Saturday, July 11, with three new local comedians already scheduled to perform.

Organisers are encouraging anyone interested in taking part to get in touch via social media.

For more information about supporting the crowdfunding campaign, which will be match-funded, visit Oakbank’s Facebook page.