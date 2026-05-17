A community-owned pub in Sandbank has described its first six months since reopening as a “rollercoaster ride”.
The Oakbank Community Inn (OCIS) first opened in December 2025 and has experienced growing support in the area by hosting quiz nights, live music and community-themed events.
Run by the OCIS committee, the team admitted they are learning as they go but are determined to buck the national trend of community-owned venues closing.
Sue McKillop, an OCIS committee member, said: “We have had some fantastic nights but also some disappointing events since opening just before last Christmas, so it’s a constant process of trying to learn what works and what doesn’t.
“There’s often no rhyme or reason between success and failure, but we have strived proactively to create a venue that sits at the heart of the community and is accepted by the good people of Sandbank and beyond.”
Sue went on to praise the continued work of volunteers who have helped reopen the venue, which had been closed for three years.
A regular book club, cinema night and knitting group have all recently been set up to boost business.
Despite a strong start, the committee admitted the business is sailing “close to the wind financially”.
Sue added: “We have so far been unable to establish credit facilities that can give you that extra bit of ‘wriggle room’ and flexibility.
“But in some ways that can be a good thing and makes us more disciplined but, overall, it’s been a rollercoaster ride.”
Getting a regular source of food on-site is a priority for the committee, as well as re-establishing the venue’s accommodation.
Fellow OCIS committee member Helen Marsh said: “We are considering some ‘pop-up’ catering options, but it’s a constant process.
“We have to reinvent the wheel and innovate in order to get folks through the door, with the cost-of-living crisis proving to be a big drag, as is the case with so many venues across our region.”
A £10,000 crowdfunding effort is also underway, focused on the construction of a safe and accessible decked area at the rear of the pub.
The committee is urging anyone interested in the project to come forward and help
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