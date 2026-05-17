The Oakbank Community Inn (OCIS) first opened in December 2025 and has experienced growing support in the area by hosting quiz nights, live music and community-themed events.

Run by the OCIS committee, the team admitted they are learning as they go but are determined to buck the national trend of community-owned venues closing.

Sue McKillop, an OCIS committee member, said: “We have had some fantastic nights but also some disappointing events since opening just before last Christmas, so it’s a constant process of trying to learn what works and what doesn’t.

“There’s often no rhyme or reason between success and failure, but we have strived proactively to create a venue that sits at the heart of the community and is accepted by the good people of Sandbank and beyond.”

Sue went on to praise the continued work of volunteers who have helped reopen the venue, which had been closed for three years.

A regular book club, cinema night and knitting group have all recently been set up to boost business.

Despite a strong start, the committee admitted the business is sailing “close to the wind financially”.